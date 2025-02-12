Border czar Homan fires back at pope over illegal immigration: 'I've got harsh words for the pope'

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan fired back at the pope after the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State criticized U.S. policies against illegal immigration.

Pope Francis had criticized the more aggressive policies of the Trump administration on deporting illegal aliens and on restricting the number of refugees receiving asylum in the U.S. Vice president JD Vance entered into the debate by citing a Catholic theological principle.

'He has a wall around the Vatican, does he not? So he has a wall to protect his people and himself, but we can’t have a wall around the United States?'

Francis wrote in the letter to the U.S. Catholic Bishops that deportation harmed people by damaging "the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families" and placing "them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness." He specifically rebuked Vance's argument by denying that Christian love is "a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups."

Homan was asked on Tuesday to respond to the pope.

"I’ve got harsh words for the pope. Pope ought to fix the Catholic Church. I'm saying this as a lifelong Catholic, I was baptized Catholic, I was a first Communion Catholic, confirmation Catholic," said Homan.

"You ought to fix the Catholic Church and concentrate on his work and leave border enforcement to us," he continued. "He wants to attack us from securing our border? He's got a wall around the Vatican, does he not? So he has a wall to protect his people and himself, but we can’t have a wall around the United States? So I wish he'd stick to the Catholic Church and fix that and leave border enforcement to us."

Homan has enthusiastically defended Trump on his stated mission to implement mass deportations after years of historic levels of illegal immigration under the Biden administration. Some critics have demanded that the administration follow constitutional and humanitarian standards during enforcement efforts, while fringe activists have called for the end of all deportations.

The pope went on in his letter to recognize that nations have the right to defend themselves and protect their citizens from illegal alien violence.

"I exhort all the faithful of the Catholic Church, and all men and women of good will, not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters," he added. "With charity and clarity we are all called to live in solidarity and fraternity, to build bridges that bring us ever closer together, to avoid walls of ignominy and to learn to give our lives as Jesus Christ gave his for the salvation of all."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!