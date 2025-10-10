Homeless man with violent criminal past allegedly kidnapped student after injecting him with unknown substance

A homeless man was arrested outside of a high school in Texas after he allegedly injected a student with an unknown substance and tried to kidnap the boy, according to prosecutors.

The harrowing incident began when staff members from Aldine High School noticed a student "stumbling and walking off-balance" at a shopping center near the campus on Oct. 1, according to a statement from the school district.

'God only knows what would have happened to him if he would have actually followed through and had been able to actually kidnap him as well.'

The staff called police, who immediately detained a male who was acting suspiciously and approaching the student. One staff member reportedly recorded video of the man pulling the student away.

The student was found to be nonresponsive and was treated by EMS to help him regain consciousness. When he did so, the student told police that the man had injected him with an unknown substance.

The man was identified as Ted Fleming and charged with kidnapping, failing to register as a sex offender, and entering school grounds without notice. Fleming has an extensive criminal history with at least 38 prior arrests, including deadly conduct, various counts of terrorist threats, numerous counts of indecent exposure, evading, and trespassing.

A Crime Stoppers victim's advocate speculated to WTHR-TV that the student was likely rescued from an even more horrible fate.

"This is the first time I've seen or heard of a case where somebody was actually injected," Andy Kahan said.

"God only knows what would have happened to him if he would have actually followed through and had been able to actually kidnap him as well," he added.

A booking photo shows Fleming smiling after his arrest.

"The Aldine ISD Police will increase patrols around the Aldine High School area," the district said. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff will always be our top priority."

The prosecutor's office asked for bail to be set at $250,000 after citing Fleming's criminal history, but the judge settled on $150,000 after the suspect's public defender asked for a $17,000 bail.

