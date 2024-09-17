Homeless man exposes himself to 7-year-old and 9-year-old at children's park, police say

Georgia police say a homeless man was arrested for exposing himself to two children and an adult at a children's park in Marietta.

A Cobb County arrest warrant says that Matthew Justin Bishop pulled his pants down to expose himself to a 7-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a parent at Victory Park on Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. He also allegedly referred to a female juvenile as "beautiful" while he was partially exposed.

'I’m very disturbed. It’s very alarming to say the least.'

The man was charged with child felony molestation, second-degree cruelty to children, and public indecency.

Parents who visit the park told WANF-TV that the incident was extremely disturbing but said they were not surprised because of the growing presence of homeless people.

“I’m very disturbed. It’s very alarming to say the least,” said Tracy Murray, a mom who goes to the park with her daughters. “It’s a children’s park and just to know that it could’ve been us here in that situation, it’s quite alarming."

She says she's seen a lot of illegal and inappropriate behavior at the park.

“Sexual activity. Condoms discarded. Liquor bottles discarded. Activity coming in and out of the restroom,” Murray added. “I’m just hoping they pick up patrol a bit and start cleaning up the park.”

Bishop was booked into the Cobb County Jail.

Video from the children's park can be seen at WANF's news report on YouTube.

