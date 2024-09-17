Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Homeless man exposes himself to 7-year-old and 9-year-old at children's park, police say
September 16, 2024
One mom says homeless people are taking over the park.
Georgia police say a homeless man was arrested for exposing himself to two children and an adult at a children's park in Marietta.
A Cobb County arrest warrant says that Matthew Justin Bishop pulled his pants down to expose himself to a 7-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a parent at Victory Park on Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. He also allegedly referred to a female juvenile as "beautiful" while he was partially exposed.
'I’m very disturbed. It’s very alarming to say the least.'
The man was charged with child felony molestation, second-degree cruelty to children, and public indecency.
Parents who visit the park told WANF-TV that the incident was extremely disturbing but said they were not surprised because of the growing presence of homeless people.
“I’m very disturbed. It’s very alarming to say the least,” said Tracy Murray, a mom who goes to the park with her daughters. “It’s a children’s park and just to know that it could’ve been us here in that situation, it’s quite alarming."
She says she's seen a lot of illegal and inappropriate behavior at the park.
“Sexual activity. Condoms discarded. Liquor bottles discarded. Activity coming in and out of the restroom,” Murray added. “I’m just hoping they pick up patrol a bit and start cleaning up the park.”
Bishop was booked into the Cobb County Jail.
Video from the children's park can be seen at WANF's news report on YouTube.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.