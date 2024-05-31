Homeowner fights knife-wielding, would-be burglar who escapes with stunt right out of 'Batman'

A homeowner in Tacoma, Washington, was awakened just before midnight earlier this month by a loud thud that sounded as though it was coming from his roof, KCPQ-TV reported.

So the homeowner went to check out what was happening and saw someone trying to break in from the fourth-floor balcony, the station said.

Then things got downright bizarre.

The homeowner confronted the intruder, and a fight broke out, KCPQ reported. The homeowner punched the suspect several times, and the suspect swiped at the homeowner with a knife, the station said, adding that the homeowner wasn't seriously hurt.

The suspect was apparently armed with two knives and possibly scissors, the station said.

KCPQ said the suspect dropped from the fourth-floor balcony and landed on the third-floor balcony — and then jumped to the ground from there.

The suspect ran off, got in his vehicle, and drove away, KCPQ said.

The homeowner got in his vehicle and chased the suspect before losing sight of him, the station said, adding that the victim returned home and called 911.

The homeowner told responding law enforcement personnel that he didn't recognize the suspect, KCPQ reported.

More from the station:

When detectives later released a Crime Stoppers bulletin about the crime, a family member of the suspect identified him to police. The family member said that he had just gotten out of the hospital and didn't know where he was. The relative also told detectives that the suspect had bipolar disorder and that his mental health had been declining.

KCPQ said police arrested the suspect and took him into custody without incident Sunday, adding that the attempted burglary took place May 12.



The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Adam Groetsch, the station said, adding that he's being held in the Pierce County Jail on first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree assault charges with bail set at $75,000. Groetsch was still in jail Friday afternoon, jail records indicate.

