Homeowner in his 60s confronts male tampering with door — then male breaks through it, cops say. But homeowner has a gun.

A Philadelphia homeowner in his 60s confronted a male tampering with his front door last Monday night — and when the intruder broke through the door, the armed homeowner fatally shot the male, police told WPVI-TV.

The station said police could be seen examining the door of the home in the 1000 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway near Cedarhurst in the southwest part of the city as they collected evidence following the incident.

'After breaking into the doors and being confronted by the homeowner, that's when the homeowner fired one shot.'

Only the husband and wife — both of whom are in their 60s — were home when the incident unfolded around 11 p.m., WPVI said.

"The homeowners who were in the house at the time, they saw on their Ring camera that somebody was tampering with the front door," Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department told the station.

Police added to the station that the husband confronted the male, who then broke in through the front doors, WPVI noted.

When police arrived, they found the male bleeding after being shot, the station said, adding that he later died at a nearby hospital.

"After breaking into the doors and being confronted by the homeowner, that's when the homeowner fired one shot, striking the 64-year-old who has just broken into the house, and he collapsed right inside of the enclosed front porch," Small also told WPVI. "That's where police found him."

Investigators noted to the station that they found fresh damage to the wooden doors and a Ring camera pulled from the wall. Police also told WPVI the male was homeless.

Police told WXTF-TV that the homeowner and his wife are cooperating with authorities and that the couple didn't know the suspect. Police on Tuesday told the Philadelphia Inquirer that investigators would present the facts of the case to the District Attorney’s Office for “possible charging.”

You can view a video report here about the incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!