'Hostile' mob swarms ICE agents making arrest in blue state — then female with baby blocks federal vehicle

A "hostile" mob swarmed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Thursday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts, as the federal immigration officers attempted to make an arrest.

Worcester Police Department stated that its officers arrived on the scene around 11:13 a.m. after receiving a call that "a federal agent" was "surrounded by a large group of about twenty-five people."

The department's statement noted that it also received a call from an individual who claimed that ICE agents were "refusing to show a warrant to the crowd."

"Worcester Police officers responded to preserve the peace and prevent anyone from being injured," the department wrote.

Local officers described the scene as "chaotic," noting that "several federal agents from various agencies" were attempting to arrest a female.

ICE agents placed the female in a vehicle and tried to leave the scene, but the mob thwarted their efforts, according to police.

"The crowd was unruly, and several people were putting their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers in an attempt to keep the vehicle and the arrestee from leaving," the local department stated.

One protester, described as a "juvenile female," stood in front of ICE's vehicle with "a newborn baby in her arms."

"Officers told her that she was endangering the child and that she needed to move. Eventually she complied and gave the newborn to someone else," the police said. "The infant was not injured."

The female was ultimately placed under arrest after she "ran after the vehicle and kicked the passenger's side of it."

"It appeared that she was going to run in front of the moving vehicle, and officers took her into custody," the department stated.

The female was charged with reckless endangerment of a child, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

A 38-year-old woman was also arrested amid the neighborhood melee after police accused her of pushing multiple officers as they attempted to detain the juvenile female. She also allegedly "threw an unknown liquid substance" at law enforcement. The woman was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a police officer.

The Boston Herald reported that the woman is a school committee candidate.

Worcester Police Department Lt. Sean Murtha described the crowd as "hostile," noting that two individuals were arrested "as a result of their behavior."

Neighbor to Neighbor and LUCE Immigrant Justice Network, immigration advocacy groups, accused ICE of targeting a "local immigrant family, including a grandmother, mother, and their two children, one 16-year-old daughter and one 1-year-old infant," the Boston Herald reported.

They claimed that ICE detained the family's father on Wednesday "without presenting a judicial warrant." ICE agents returned on Thursday to detain the "elderly woman with a warrant," the groups stated.

"As the situation escalated, the residents, fearing the abduction of yet another immigrant family, responded to the threat of agents attempting the arrest," the groups said. "Residents formed a circle around the local family, chanting and yelling, furious and horrified about yet another targeted attack on the immigrant community in Worcester, which makes up almost a quarter of the city's population."

City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj, who was on the scene when the incident unfolded and reportedly attempted to block the arrests by creating a "human circle," descended into frantic hysterics while confronting a Worcester Police officer.

"You arrested her and threw her on the ground," Haxhiaj yelled.

She reprimanded the officer for arresting the juvenile, suggesting the police should have instead asked one of the residents to "hold her and contain her."

Haxhiaj screamed, "This is what we talk about!"

"That's a use of force that's unnecessary," she continued. "No, it's not emotional! It's real."

She accused the officers of being "disrespectful" and claimed that the arrested suspect was "banged on the floor."

"I'm trying to protect my constituents," Haxhiaj declared.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, a Democrat, stated that he was "disturbed" by the incident.

"As someone who prides themselves on leading a welcoming city, I am devastated to hear about the separation of a family, especially with Mother's Day around the corner. The fear of ICE tearing a family apart is the worst nightmare of so many in our city," Petty said. "I have asked the City Manager for a full report of the incident. We were not notified by ICE about the detainment. Simply put, we cannot have this happen in our community."

ICE did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.