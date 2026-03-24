'House of horrors': America's most infamous abortionist who murdered babies born alive faces his creator at 85

A notorious abortionist who was serving time for multiple murders, including three infants and a patient, died on March 1 at 85 years old.

Kermit Gosnell was a former West Philadelphia doctor who was convicted in 2013 and was serving multiple life sentences for first-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with disturbing and horrific criminal cases.

'Over the years, there were hundreds of "snippings."'

A jury determined that Gosnell cut the necks of babies who were born alive during illegal procedures and caused the death of a woman who died during an abortion at his clinic. He faced additional charges related to violations at the clinic.

Gosnell repeatedly conducted illegal abortions beyond Pennsylvania's 24-week limit, according to former employees. They alleged that he delivered babies that were still moving, whimpering, or breathing. He referred to the method he used to kill the newborns as "snipping" their spines.

"Over the years, there were hundreds of 'snippings,'" a 2011 grand jury report read. "Most of these acts cannot be prosecuted, because Gosnell destroyed the files."

Gosnell's clinic became known as the "house of horrors."

RELATED: NPR reportedly nixes ad calling Kermit Gosnell an 'abortion doctor.' The reason is sadly comical.

The site of Gosnell's clinic. Photo by Mark Makela/Corbis via Getty Images

A 2010 investigation revealed that Gosnell had been trafficking prescription drugs from his clinic. Investigators discovered bags and bottles containing fetuses, jars filled with body parts, bloodstained furniture, and unsterilized medical instruments. He later pleaded guilty to 12 federal drug charges related to operating a pill mill, which resulted in an additional 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

RELATED: Case of abortionist accused for years of killing born-alive babies now in the hands of the FBI

Sculptures of infants' hands placed outside the site of Gosnell's clinic. Photo by Mark Makela/Corbis via Getty Images

At the time investigators raided Gosnell's clinic, state authorities had failed to conduct routine inspections of all of its abortion facilities for 15 years.

Gosnell was being held at State Correctional Institution Smithfield in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. He died at a hospital outside of the prison system earlier this month, according to a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

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