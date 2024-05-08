'The Uniparty has spoken': House overwhelmingly spikes bid to oust Johnson from speakership

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia sought to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from the speakership on Wednesday, but the move was soundly rejected, with most House Democrats joining with most House Republicans to put the kibosh on the ouster effort.

"The Uniparty has spoken, and Mike Johnson is their speaker," GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said in a statement to Blaze News.

Overall, the vote was 359-43 in favor of tabling the motion to vacate, with seven voting present. While 196 Republicans and 163 Democrats joined together in the vote to table the matter, 11 Republicans and 32 Democrats opposed the motion to table.

"It’s a new paradigm in Congress."

The 11 Republicans who opposed tabling the motion included Reps. Greene, Massie, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Alex Mooney of West Virginia, Barry Moore of Alabama; Victoria Spartz of Indiana. Chip Roy of Texas; Paul Gosar of Arizona, Eli Crane of Arizona, Eric Burlison of Missouri, and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

"It's a new paradigm in Congress. Nancy Pelosi, and most republicans voted to keep Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson. These are the eleven, including myself, who voted NOT to save him," Massie tweeted.

Last week, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California had announced that if Greene sought to oust the speaker, they would vote to table the motion to vacate.

In a post on X, Massie shared what he said was the text of Greene's motion to vacate.

"Whereas, Speaker Johnson’s tenure is defined by one self-serving characteristic: When given a choice between advancing Republican priorities or allying with Democrats to preserve his own personal power, Johnson regularly chooses to ally himself with Democrats," a portion of the text reads, according to Massie's post.

