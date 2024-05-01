House Democratic leadership pledges to vote to table motion to oust Mike Johnson from speakership

House Democratic leaders announced that if GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia moves to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from the speakership, they will vote to table her motion.

"We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California said in a statement.

Greene, who announced in March that she had filed a motion to vacate, responded to the Democratic announcement on Tuesday by indicating that she plans to force a vote on the matter.

"Mike Johnson is officially the Democrat Speaker of the House. Here is their official endorsement of his Speakership," Greene said in a tweet. "If the Democrats want to elect him Speaker (and some Republicans want to support the Democrats' chosen Speaker), I'll give them the chance to do it. I'm a big believer in recorded votes because putting Congress on record allows every American to see the truth and provides transparency to our votes. Americans deserve to see the Uniparty on full display. I'm about to give them their coming out party!"

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona have both cosponsored Greene's motion to vacate.

"Hakeem Jeffries vows to save Mike Johnson's Speakership. Why wouldn't he? Johnson has given the Democrats everything they want," Massie tweeted on Tuesday, adding the hashtag, "#UnipartyReveal." Massie noted in another tweet that Greene and he "will hold a press conference tomorrow at the Capitol triangle. Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Mike Johnson to remain as Speaker today. We will discuss how this affects the Motion to Vacate the #uniparty Speaker."

