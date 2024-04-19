Johnson's speakership in peril as another Republican cosponsors motion to vacate

As the threat of potentially being ousted from the speakership slot looms over House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona has now cosponsored a motion to vacate.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed the motion to vacate last month, and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky announced earlier this week that he was cosponsoring it. And now, Gosar is on board too.

"I have added my name in support of the motion to vacate the Speaker. Our border cannot be an afterthought. We need a Speaker who puts America first rather than bending to the reckless demands of the warmongers, neo-cons and the military industrial complex making billions from a costly and endless war half a world away," Gosar said in a statement.

Greene and Massie thanked their colleague for his support.

"If Johnson can do so much damage in just 6 months, imagine how much worse it can get. And we have 9 more months until hopefully Pres Trump is back in the WH," Greene tweeted.

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who last year instigated the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the speakership, has warned that in the event of a Johnson ouster with the currently thin GOP House majority, there is a risk that some GOP lawmakers "might take a bribe, take a walk, feign an ailment, and flip this thing to the Democrats."

