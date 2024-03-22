Speaker Mike Johnson faces motion to vacate as Democrats boast they're 'winning' because Johnson 'has to depend' on them

Less than five months into his tenure, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is already facing a motion to vacate.

After the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to avert a government shutdown on Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) filed a motion to vacate the speakership.

She did not file the motion as privileged, which would have forced a vote on it within two legislative days. That means the House will not address the motion for at least two weeks because the House is scheduled to go on recess on Friday.

"I filed a motion to vacate today, but it's more of a warning than a pink slip," Greene told reporters Friday afternoon.

"I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and throw the House in chaos, but this is basically a warning," she added. "It's time for us to go through the process, take our time and find a new speaker of the House that will stand with Republicans and our Republican majority, instead of standing with the Democrats."

If the motion makes its way to the House floor, it would only require a majority vote to remove Johnson.

However, that is unlikely. Several of the Republicans who voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last October have already said they would not support Greene's motion, and it also faces opposition from GOP leadership. At least one Democrat, Rep. Tom Suozzi (N.Y.), has already voiced his opposition to the motion. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), moreover, responded to the motion by calling Greene a "joke."

Still, conservatives are increasingly voicing concern over Johnson's reliance on Democrats.

Not only did the $1.2 trillion spending package require significant Democratic support to pass, but by Politico's count, Johnson has relied on Democrats to pass other key legislation: a $78 billion tax bill, three stopgap government funding bills, and legislation that could ban TikTok. That level of cooperation is giving some Democrats the allusion that they hold leverage over Johnson.

In fact, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) believes Democrats are outright "winning."

"When we’re winning, why would we worry about [Republicans] flailing?" Pocan told Politico.



Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), moreover, boasted that it is a "fact" that Johnson currently "has to depend" on Democrats to get anything accomplished.

For his part, Johnson doesn't appear worried about Greene's motion.

"Speaker Johnson always listens to the concerns of members, but is focused on governing," said Johnson spokesman Raj Shah. "He will continue to push conservative legislation that secures our border, strengthens our national defense and demonstrates how we'll grow our majority."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!