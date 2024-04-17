Threat to Johnson's speakership looms larger as Massie cosponsors Greene's motion to vacate

Last month, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia targeted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), filing a motion to vacate the speakership. Now, Greene is getting backup: GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has announced that he is cosponsoring the motion to vacate.

"I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I'm cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by @RepMTG. He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker," Massie tweeted on Tuesday. "He said he won't resign. I said to him that he is the only one who can prevent us from going through what happened last fall," Massie wrote in another post.

Last year, after then-Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California was ousted from the speakership slot, Republicans struggled to select a replacement but eventually tapped Johnson for the role. McCarthy later chose to leave Congress.

On Monday, Johnson announced that the House will be voting on measures related to Ukraine aid, Israel aid, and more.

"Speaker Johnson is not holding Democrats accountable nor leading our Republican majority, he's actually giving in to Democrats every demand. And he's using dirty swamp tactics to push through the America Last agenda," Greene declared in a post on X.

"Speaker Johnson must announce a resignation date and allow Republicans to elect a new Speaker to put America First and pass a Republican agenda. Thank you to @RepThomasMassie for cosponsoring my Motion to Vacate. It’s time for a new Speaker," Greene said in another tweet.

