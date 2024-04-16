Speaker Johnson announces House will vote on measures for Ukraine aid, Israel aid, and more

House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced a plan for the congressional chamber to vote on measures that would provide U.S. aid for countries such as Israel and Ukraine.

Johnson said there will be votes on the "measures separately in four different pieces" that will cover assistance for Israel, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, and issues pertaining to "national security priorities."

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she believes this is the "wrong direction."

"Our border is the number one policy issue that voters care about all across the country," she said.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida also emphasized the issue of U.S. border security, calling it "atrocious" for D.C. to remain focused on Ukraine while ignoring America's southern border.

"Closing the Southern Border is nowhere to be found," GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted in response to a post on the @SpeakerJohnson X account regarding the speaker's plan for votes on the various measures.

The post on Johnson's account indicated that "this week, we will consider separate bills" that would "fund our ally Israel," "support Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression," "strengthen our allies in the Indo-Pacific," and "pass additional measures to counter our adversaries and strengthen our national security."

The House Freedom Caucus had issued a statement on Monday expressing support for the prospect of Israel aid while declaring that it would not "abide using the emergency situation in Israel as a bogus justification to ram through Ukraine aid with no offset and no security for our own wide-open borders."

The U.S. national debt currently stands at more than $34.5 trillion.

