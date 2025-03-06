House Speaker Johnson's chief of staff busted for alleged DUI

Louisiana Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, was busted Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., for allegedly driving while intoxicated.



Two law enforcement sources told NBC News that Haynes ran into a Capitol vehicle shortly before midnight. Johnson's office confirmed the incident to the news outlet.

'The speaker has known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade.'

One of the sources said that Haynes was arrested and released with a citation to appear in court. According to the Capitol Police, Haynes' court date is "within the coming weeks," the New York Times reported.

U.S. Capitol Police stated, "A driver backed into a parked vehicle last night around 11:40 p.m."

"We responded and arrested them for DUI," the police said.

When asked whether he plans to stand by his chief of staff, Johnson told NBC News, "I am. I've known Hayden Haynes for over a decade and worked with him. He's trusted and respected, and he has my full faith and confidence to lead."

Taylor Haulsee, a spokesperson for Johnson, reiterated the speaker's comments.

Haulsee stated, "The speaker is aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his chief of staff and the Capitol Police. The speaker has known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade and trusted him to serve as his chief of staff for his entire tenure in Congress. Because of this and Hayden's esteemed reputation among members and staff alike, the speaker has full faith and confidence in Hayden's ability to lead the speaker's office."

Haynes, a Louisiana native, managed Johnson's 2016 campaign, joined his office in 2017, and became chief of staff in October 2023, Fox News Digital reported.

The arrest reportedly occurred after President Donald Trump's address to a joint sesssion of Congress. During Trump's speech, Johnson sat behind the president and, at one point, removed Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) for his repeated outbursts and disruptive behavior.

The speaker called Green's behavior "shameful and egregious," stating that he "disgraced the institution of Congress and the constituents he serves."

"Despite my repeated warnings, he refused to cease his antics, and I was forced to remove him from the chamber," Johnson continued. "He deliberately violated House rules, and an expeditious vote of censure is an appropriate remedy. Any Democrat who is concerned about regaining the trust and respect of the American people should join House Republicans in this effort."