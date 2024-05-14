Pizza delivery man shoots and kills alleged armed robber in Texas; suspect's family asks, 'Why were you armed?'

Texas police say a pizza delivery man told them he shot and killed a man who was trying to rob him with a gun, but the victim's family is trying to cast doubt on his story.

Police said that the man tried to deliver a pizza at a residence on Yellowstone Blvd at about 11 p.m. when he got into an altercation with a customer.

The delivery man shot and killed the man.

When police responded, the delivery man told them that he had been accosted by two men, one with a gun, who were trying to rob him. He said the other man ran away after his companion was shot.

"We're not sure how the pizza delivery went so wrong that somebody wound up getting shot," said Houston Police Department Sgt. Mark Holbrook. "But that is what we're investigating right now."

The delivery man was uninjured.

While police would not identify the man who was killed, a man named Ameer White told WTHR-TV that he was the man's brother and identified him as 21-year-old Areyeh White.

"They say he was the pizza delivery guy, but we don't have a receipt that he was buying a pizza," Ameer White said. "If you were the pizza delivery guy, why did you have a, why were you armed?"

Contrary to his comment, Holbrook appeared to confirm to reporters that police had confirmed the delivery of a pizza.

"The driver is cooperating and speaking with investigators about this incident. And there were witnesses who saw parts of what happened," Holbrook said. "There was a pizza delivery."

Police did not confirm whether a gun was found on the body of the dead man.

The brother of the man shot said that they lived together in a unit at the complex but that his brother had been at his girlfriend's apartment when the shooting happened.

"It most definitely destroyed me. Because he said he was going to be home in 30 minutes. I stayed up for him," Ameer White added.

Houston police said that a grand jury will decide whether the man will face charges over the shooting.

"Honestly, only God got the last answer and I'm sure he'll figure it out for us," he concluded. "Just trying to keep myself and my family strong."



Here's more about the incident:

