How Latino voters helped put Donald Trump back into the Oval Office

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump will soon be called President Donald Trump once more after his historic victory on Tuesday night, soundly beating Vice President Kamala Harris after a hotly contested election.

One reason why Trump will head back to Washington, D.C., is because of his eye-popping gains among Latino voters. That voting bloc has grown in recent election cycles and was typically seen as a reliable pool for Democrats in national elections, but Trump has increased his support among the group since his first run in 2016.

'It's misogyny from Hispanic men.'

Trump won counties in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas this year, which has been a historically deep-blue pocket with an overwhelming majority-Latino population in the Lone Star State in counties such as Hidalgo, Starr, Cameron, and Maverick. President Joe Biden carried the aforementioned counties in 2020. Those same counties along the U.S.-Mexico border were hit hard by the border crisis the Biden-Harris administration started in 2021.

In his home state of Florida, Trump won urban and Latino-heavy Miami-Dade County by 11 points.

But it wasn't just southern states that experienced a large swath of Hispanics breaking away from the Democratic Party. The voting group in Michigan went to Trump at 60% versus 35% for Harris.

Overall, NBC News reported Trump received 45% of the Latino vote, with Harris getting 53%. Harris' support from Latinos is a steep decline from Biden, who got 65% in 2020. It was Latino men who largely helped Trump this time around, supporting him over Harris by 10 more points.

The dramatic shift caused an outrage on social media and on the airwaves once the results came in. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said misogyny is the reason why those voters did not support Harris in greater numbers.

"But it's not just misogyny from white men. It's misogyny from Hispanic men. It's misogyny from black men. Things we've all been talking about, who do not want a woman leading them. ... A lot of Hispanic voters have problems with black candidates," Scarborough told Al Sharpton on Wednesday.

"Perhaps massive deportations will affect how they see Trump," Mother Jones D.C bureau chief David Corn said in response to the election results. "If we’re talking about a Latino realignment, it seems quite possible that if Trump proceeds with an inhumane mass deportation that disproportionately affects a community, members of that community who have switched their support to Trump might come to have second thoughts about him, and this might affect that realignment."

