Human head and hands found in freezer at recently sold home belonged to teen girl who was last seen in 2005, police say

Colorado police released bizarre new information related to the grotesque discovery of a human head and hands in a freezer after a home was sold to new owners.

The head and hands belonged to a 16-year-old who was last seen alive in 2005 but had not been reported missing, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the residence in Grand Junction in January after the new owners said they found human remains in a freezer while they were clearing out their new home. The incident was being investigated as a homicide while officers determined to whom the parts belonged.

On Friday, police said a coroner determined the parts belonged to Amanda Leariel Overstreet, who was 16 years old when she went missing in 2005.

The sheriff's office said Overstreet was never reported missing and was the biological daughter of the previous owners of the home. They declined to divulge whether a suspect was identified in the case as the investigation was still active.

The rest of the teenager's remains have not yet been located, police said.

"The Mesa County Sheriff's Office would like to emphasize that the home where the Pinyon Avenue Homicide investigation centered is now under new ownership, completely unrelated to the previous case," they added. "The house was purchased, fully remodeled, and sold to the current owner. We urge you to respect the current owner and their neighbors' privacy and avoid driving by the home or taking photos."

A neighbor who lived near the home told KUSA-TV in January that a witness had come to use her bathroom and told her that the remains fell out of a black plastic bag in the deep freezer. The remains were reportedly covered up by frozen meat in the freezer.

The neighbor also told KUSA that the previous owner of the home was a man who had been taking care of his elderly mother.

Video from the original report showed officials in hazmat suits investigating the remains.

