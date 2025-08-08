Scott Jennings brings the heat after 'Young Turks' host wants evidence of Dems fanning violence against ICE

CNN contributor Scott Jennings traded barbs with "The Young Turks" host Ana Kasparian after the conservative stalwart pointed out Democrats have been encouraging violence against federal agents conducting immigration enforcement.

During Thursday's episode of "News Night with Abby Phillip," the panel was discussing the Department of Homeland Security's new recruitment drive to hire 10,000 new agents for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Jennings said Republicans are the ones who are supporting the effort while Democrats have been egging on attacks against ICE, prompting Kasparian to interject.

'Let me just tell you something, someone messes with my family, I get violent!'

"They are? How are they encouraging violence? How exactly? ... So we're just going to make a declarative statement like that without providing a single shred of evidence?" Kasparian asked.

When Jennings said one way Democrats have made ICE agents' job more dangerous is by comparing them to the Gestapo, Kasparian shot back, "Well, they do act like Gestapo!"

"Now you're doing it. I assume you condone the violence! Do you condone the violence?" Jennings replied.

Kasparian said ICE agents are making it dangerous for themselves by doing operations in Home Depot parking lots and arresting women and children.

Even though Kasparian went on to say anyone who does commit an attack on federal agents should get arrested, Jennings asked her why they were being attacked in the first place.

"Because they've been told the ICE agents are Gestapo," he added, answering his own question.

"When they see their mothers or fathers or family members rounded up that leads to a lot of rage, and they retaliate! I'm not saying they should! ... Let me just tell you something, someone messes with my family, I get violent! OK, that's how I feel about family," Kasparian continued.

DHS announced on Thursday that attacks and assaults on personnel participating in immigration enforcement operations have now risen to over 1,000% compared to the same time last year.

Despite the intense backlash federal agents are facing, DHS has said it has received tens of thousands of applications to take part in immigration enforcement.

