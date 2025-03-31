Husband, pregnant wife hear alarm late at night. Soon husband opens fire at male who allegedly broke into garage, wife's car.

A husband was with his pregnant wife at their Houston residence around 11 p.m. Friday when they both heard beeping and their alarm sounding, KHOU-TV reported.

Police said the 50-year-old homeowner grabbed his handgun and checked things out, the station said.

When the homeowner got to the garage, he noticed the door had been opened — and then he saw a male inside his wife's car in the driveway, KHOU said, adding that their home is on Kelving Street near the intersection of Kirby Drive and West Holcombe Boulevard. The station, citing police, said the male broke into the home's garage and the wife's car.

The male then got out of the car and began moving down the driveway, KHOU said.

Police said the homeowner ordered the male to stop, the station reported — but it was dark outside, the male made a quick movement, and that prompted the homeowner to open fire twice, KHOU said. The shots hit the male once in the arm and once in the leg, the station said.

The homeowner yelled for his wife to call 911 and get help as he stayed with the male, the station said.

The Houston Fire Department quickly arrived and brought the male to an area hospital where he was expected to survive, KHOU said.

The station said the male is expected to face burglary charges.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will investigate to determine if any charges will be filed against the homeowner, KHOU noted.

How are people reacting?

Commenters responding to KHOU's Facebook post about the incident seem decidedly in the homeowner's corner:

"He got exactly what he deserved!" one commenter wrote. "Thank you Texas for allowing us to keep our guns!!!"

"Can't just go into someone's property and do what you want," another user said. "Got to know there would be consequences."

"Perfectly justified under the law in Texas," another commenter wrote. "This homeowner better not get charged."

"Give the homeowner a reward for stopping crime when police can’t and then give him a parade/honor him with a day of recognition as well," another user suggested.

"Good work homeowner," another commenter stated.

"Just defending what [is] his," another user reasoned. "The [burglar] should be thankful he wasn’t killed. Next time he may not be so lucky."

