'I can’t breathe': 'Trans' attorney caught throwing tantrum in wild courtroom video

An Oklahoma City attorney, who identifies as “transgender,” was arrested for contempt of court during an early February hearing after repeatedly interrupting the judge and resisting arrest, according to a video circulating on social media.

A clip of the video shared on X showed Hopkins Law and Associates attorney Rob Hopkins, a female who claims to identify as a man, shouting at the judge overseeing the hearing and another attorney involved in the case before being arrested by multiple officers.

'Wanted to be a "tough guy" and then started screaming for a female officer when officers treated him like a guy.'

Despite the judge instructing Hopkins to stop, the attorney continued to interrupt her.

“You interrupt me one more time, you are being held in direct contempt of court,” the judge remarked. “And you can wipe that smirk off your face.”

After the judge again accused Hopkins of interrupting her, the lawyer appeared to toss a phone on the ground in frustration.

When the judge scolded Hopkins for throwing the phone, the attorney responded, “I did not throw. It fell off the bench. Please stop stating things that are not true, ma'am.”

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The judge instructed Hopkins to “settle down,” claiming the lawyer was “red in the face.”

Hopkins blamed the judge’s alleged targeting on the idea that it was “maybe because I’m a transgender attorney practicing all over the state.”

Hopkins began shouting at another attorney, claiming he was lying about the client Hopkins was representing in the case.

“Get out of my face, sir,” Hopkins yelled several times at the other attorney.

The chaos reached a fever pitch when two officers approached Hopkins and attempted to initiate the lawyer’s arrest for contempt of court. However, Hopkins resisted.

“Stop resisting,” one officer instructed.

“I’m not resisting,” Hopkins claimed, while refusing to be handcuffed by the officers.

After several failed attempts to put handcuffs on Hopkins, the officers began to wrestle the attorney to the ground before the incident devolved into a chaotic struggle.

“I can’t breathe,” Hopkins yelled multiple times. “Help! Somebody call 911.”

Two more officers entered the courtroom to assist in Hopkins’ arrest.

“Get a female officer, now!” Hopkins demanded.

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Online commentators criticized Hopkins for demanding to be identified as male and then requesting a female police officer during the arrest.

“Totally unprofessional,” Collin Rugg wrote. “Wanted to be a ‘tough guy’ and then started screaming for a female officer when officers treated him like a guy.”

“How shallow the delusion is even for them. Their identity is constantly evolving depending on the victimhood quotient in any given moment,” one individual stated.

Hopkins shared a video on Facebook after the incident, announcing that Hopkins Law and Associates would be closed.

“We are closing our doors, but we would like to thank you all for your kindness, support, and most of all loyalty for the last 13 years! If your matter remains open no worries we will be wrapping it up with a nice bow before then! And if for any reason it remains outstanding we will get it to the end zone!” the firm wrote in a separate post.

Hopkins Law and Associates did not respond to a request for comment.

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