'I gotta protect my family; that’s just the end of it': Homeowner shoots 'giant' male who entered his bedroom after midnight

A Washington state homeowner shot a "giant" male intruder who entered the bedroom he shares with his wife early Tuesday morning.

Kent police told KOMO-TV the incident occurred at 1:27 a.m. in the 26600 block of 134th Avenue SE.

'You hear stories, and you never think it’s gonna be you — until it’s you, until it’s your family,' he told the station.

While the station interviewed the homeowner exclusively about the incident, KOMO said he was still too shaken to be publicly identified.

“I honestly still keep going back to my bedroom because I’m like, ‘Did it happen?’” the homeowner recounted to the station.

The victim told KOMO he was asleep with his wife when the male entered their bedroom and turned on the light.

"It was quick. I woke up, and there was this giant standing in my bedroom," the homeowner recalled to the station, noting that he believed the intruder stood at least 6 feet, 5 inches tall.

The homeowner told KOMO that he began hitting the intruder with items from a nearby nightstand, after which he got his gun and opened fire.

"I think [being hit with objects] helped to push him out of the door, and I had just enough time to run for my safe [and retrieve my gun]," he told the station, adding that he "shot two rounds" but "didn’t know if I struck him."

More from KOMO:

Around 3:05 a.m., Kent police said they were called to an apartment on the 14900 block of SE 272nd for a medical call involving a person who'd suffered a gunshot wound. Officers then found a man matching the description of the aforementioned burglary suspect with a gunshot wound to his torso. They then applied a chest seal to the open wound, and Puget Sound Fire firefighters arrived shortly after to continue medical treatment.



Police said the burglar, a 39-year-old Kent resident, was taken to the hospital for additional medical treatment. Regarding the shooting, officers said the homeowner had a concealed pistol license and legally owned his gun at the time of the incident. They said he acted lawfully.

The homeowner added to the station that in addition to his wife and daughter, his brother and family also were in his home — meaning five children were present at the time of the break-in.

That said, the homeowner emphasized to KOMO that he didn't hesitate to protect multiple loved ones and would do it again.

“You hear stories, and you never think it’s gonna be you — until it’s you, until it’s your family," he told the station.

"This is my safe house, this is my home, this is where we live," the homeowner added to KOMO. “I gotta protect my family; that’s just the end of it."

You can view KOMO's video report here.

This story has been updated.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!