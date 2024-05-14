ICE arrests man wanted by El Salvador: 'Noncitizens ... engaged in or suspected of supporting terrorism are a direct threat'

Authorities with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City arrested a man who had previously been booted from the U.S. and is wanted in El Salvador, according to a press release.

"Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York City arrested of an unlawfully present citizen and national of El Salvador May 6 who is wanted by Salvadoran authorities for prosecution of the crime of terrorist organization with aggravating circumstances," ICE noted. "ERO New York City’s Long Island office arrested the previously removed the 29-year-old noncitizen near his residence in Coram and reinstated his prior removal order. He will remain in custody, without bond, pending removal to El Salvador."

'On Sept. 21, 2016, the Arlington Police Department in Virginia arrested him for three counts of grand larceny and felony possession of burglary tools'

The individual, who was deported to El Salvador in 2015, had at some later point re-entered America, according to ICE, which reported that the man was arrested by the Arlington Police Department in 2016 and indicated that he was part of MS-13.

"On an unknown date and unknown location, the Salvadoran citizen reentered the United States without inspection, admission or parole by an immigration official," the press release noted. "On Sept. 21, 2016, the Arlington Police Department in Virginia arrested him for three counts of grand larceny and felony possession of burglary tools. During post arrest processing, the noncitizen admitted to being an MS-13 gang member.

"On July 27, 2017, Salvadoran authorities issued an arrest warrant for this noncitizen for the charge of terrorist activities with aggravating circumstances. On March 22, 2022, ERO New York City received notification that the noncitizen was the subject on an international arrest warrant issued by El Salvador. ERO NYC subsequently arrested him without incident," ICE added.

"Noncitizens who are engaged in or suspected of supporting terrorism are a direct threat to our country’s national security and will be expeditiously removed from the United States," ERO New York City Deputy Field Office Director William Joyce noted, according to the press release.

