ICE arrests child-diddlers and ecstasy traffickers while Dems try to 'score brownie points,' DHS says

The Department of Homeland Security criticized the left-wing media for overlooking the fact that most immigration arrests involve illegal aliens with prior charges or convictions.

The department highlighted Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Thursday arrests of pedophiles and other criminals in a press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.

'Instead of trying to score brownie points, sanctuary politicians should be thanking our law enforcement officers.'

Meanwhile, the DHS has remained without funding for one month, with Democrat lawmakers refusing to vote to reopen the agency without stringent reforms to ICE. On Thursday, senators voted for the fourth time against a bill that would fully restore funding to the DHS.

"Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for sexual conduct against a child, sexual assault, conspiracy to distribute narcotics, and other horrific crimes," the Friday DHS press release read.

Immigration agents captured Jose Mendez, an illegal alien from El Salvador who was previously convicted of sexual conduct against a child in Mineola, New York.

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Jose Mendez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Edgar Martinez-Funez, an illegal alien from Honduras, was also nabbed by federal officers. He was previously convicted of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County, Texas.

Edgar Martinez-Funez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE arrested Victor Enrique Perez-Sanchez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was convicted of sexual assault in Lamesa, Texas.

Victor Enrique Perez-Sanchez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Hein Ngoc Nguyen, an illegal alien from Vietnam, was convicted twice for conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute MDMA in Fairview Heights, Illinois. MDMA is the drug more commonly referred to as molly or ecstasy.

Hein Ngoc Nguyen. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

The DHS also highlighted the arrest of Angel Geovanni Garcia-Bermudez. He is an illegal alien from Mexico who was convicted of trafficking fentanyl in Franklin County, Ohio.

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Angel Geovanni Garcia-Bermudez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

“The media and sanctuary politicians continue to ignore that nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.,” DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE risked their lives to get pedophiles, sexual assailants, drug dealers, and other scumbags out of this country,” Bis continued. “Instead of trying to score brownie points, sanctuary politicians should be thanking our law enforcement officers for removing the worst of the worst from American communities.”

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