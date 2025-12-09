ICE locks up pedophiles, other violent illegal aliens as DHS launches ‘worst of the worst’ searchable site

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is locking up more pedophiles and violent criminals as the Department of Homeland Security launches a new “worst of the worst” searchable website.

A press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News highlighted the Monday arrests of five criminal illegal aliens.

‘This is all about transparency and showing results.’

“Americans may be busy with Christmas parties and shopping, but the mission to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens never stops — and neither does ICE law enforcement,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

“Every day, our law enforcement are removing the worst of the worst from across our nation,” McLaughlin continued. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, armed robbers, and drug traffickers. Thanks to our new website, Americans can see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting and removing from their communities.”

ICE nabbed Juan Aucenjio-Natalio, a Mexican national who was previously convicted in Fort Bend County, Texas, for indecency with a child by exposure.

Juan Aucenjio-Natalio. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Federal agents captured Phathana Phouthavong, an illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Phathana Phouthavong. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Immigration officials also arrested Ernesto Leonardo Mercado-Mejia, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. He was previously found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon in Santa Maria, California.



Ernesto Leonardo Mercado-Mejia. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Salvador Flores-Castellenos, a Mexican national, was convicted of robbery and assault with a firearm in Fresno, California.

Salvador Flores-Castellenos. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE agents also captured Miguel Angel Rodriguez-Ramos, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was convicted of selling cocaine in Randolph County, North Carolina.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez-Ramos. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

The agency’s recent arrests coincide with the launch of wow.dhs.gov, a webpage that highlights the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens nabbed by federal immigration officials since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January. The website provides their names as well as their country of origin, arrest location, and prior arrests and convictions. Users can search for arrests by both country of origin and state.

The DHS announced the new searchable website on Monday.

“This new worst of the worst webpage allows every American to see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This is all about transparency and showing results,” McLaughlin said.

