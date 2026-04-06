ICE nabs relatives of Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani, whacked in Trump's first term

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed over the weekend that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested two relatives of an Iranian terrorist whom President Donald Trump had whacked at the end of his first term.

In January 2020, President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian major general who commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.

'They are now in ICE custody.'

"Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London," Trump said in the wake of the lethal drone strike on Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. "Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities, and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over."

Despite her uncle's role in supporting the Iraqi insurgency against American forces, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar managed to enter the U.S. on a tourist visa in June 2015, said the DHS. Afshar's daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, entered the following month on a student visa.

Both women were granted asylum in 2019. The niece became a green card holder in 2021, and Soleimani's grand-niece became a green card holder in 2023, both under the Biden administration.

The DHS noted that Afshar's numerous trips back to Iran — she disclosed in her naturalization application that she had returned at least four times since her receipt of a green card — "illustrate her asylum claims were fraudulent."

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Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Saturday, "I terminated both Afshar and her daughter's legal status and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States."

ICE arrested both women in Los Angeles on Friday.

Rubio added that "the Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes."

The State Department accused Afshar of promoting Iranian regime propaganda, celebrating attacks against American soldiers and military facilities, denouncing America as the "Great Satan," and expressing support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a foreign terrorist organization, all while residing in the U.S.

"Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account," said the State Department.

In addition to the pending deportation of mother and daughter, Afshar's husband has also been barred from entering the United States.

Narjes Soleimani, Soleimani's daughter, said in a statement obtained by the BBC, "The individuals arrested in the U.S. have no connection whatsoever to Martyr Soleimani and the claims made by the U.S. State Department are false."

The terrorist's daughter claimed further that the U.S. was "fabricating lies against a great figure."

Trump said in his Wednesday address to the nation that Soleimani "was an evil genius, brilliant person, a horrible human being."