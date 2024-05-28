Reps. Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush delete messages about Memorial Day after getting mocked and ridiculed on social media

Democrat members of Congress posted messages about Memorial Day that were mocked and ridiculed so much that they both deleted their posts.

Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Cori Bush of Missouri, both members of "The Squad," appeared to misunderstand the purpose of Memorial Day in their posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"On #MemorialDay, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country. We owe them more than our gratitude — they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised," Omar's tweet read.

'Patriots know the difference. You are no patriot.'

"This #MemorialDay & every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis," read Bush's tweet. "We must invest in universal health care, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and educational & economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence."

Critics on social media noted that their messages appeared to imply that the holiday was to celebrate veterans instead of the military members who had died in the defense of the United States. While both Democrats deleted their posts, screenshots were circulated by those ridiculing the pair.

"Ilhan Omar also deleted her tweet where she confused Veterans Day with Memorial Day. I guess she realized you can’t give jobs and housing to dead servicemembers who gave their lives for our country," responded the popular "Libs of TikTok" account.

"No. This isn’t about honoring us Veterans. It’s about honoring the sacrifice made by those who gave their very lives in service of The United States of America! Patriots know the difference. You are no patriot. At least not to America," read one response.

"How many times do these two have to prove they are STUPID?" replied another detractor. "Anybody care to admit they voted for either of this pair of morons?"

Bush later posted a more appropriate message.

"This #MemorialDay, we honor those who served and lost their lives for our country, and we hold in our hearts the loved ones they’ve left behind," she wrote.

Omar had posted a separate message on a different account.

"On Memorial Day, let’s say thank you to the brave men and women who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country," Omar wrote.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!