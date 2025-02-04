Ilhan Omar gives advice to illegal alien Somalis facing deportations: 'You are not obligated to answer their questions'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) gave an interview where she appeared to instruct illegal immigrants to refrain from answering questions from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In an interview conducted in late January, Omar answered questions surrounding the immigration status of Somalis and provided advice to her fellow countrymen who may be in the country illegally.

In a video posted to Somali TV Minnesota's YouTube channel, Omar was asked, according to a translation, "What would you advise the many immigrants from Somalia who [are] afraid of being deported as criminals because they entered the country illegally?"

"I advise the Somalian people that if ICE attempts to question you, you are not obligated to answer their questions. Just state that you were advised by a lawyer not to answer questions," Omar responded, according to a translation of the video on X.



She continued, "Disclosure of your name, immigration status, and the mode of entry is not mandatory. Learn the laws and prepare yourself and refrain from disclosing information that you would prefer them not to know."

One of the reports framed Omar's presence at the event as her "hosting workshops" for illegal immigrants.

"Representative Ilhan Omar recently spoke to the media [and] advised people living in the country illegally," the report stated.

A video posted the next day showed Omar wearing the same outfit as in the first video while presenting an award at the Norway House in Minneapolis on January 28, seemingly verifying the first video regarding illegal immigration was recorded in the same time frame.

'This inhumane decision will have dangerous ripple effects.'

Omar had recently complained about President Trump's executive order to suspend all refugee movement, calling it "beyond shameful."

"The president has turned our back on those suffering from global catastrophe. This inhumane decision will have dangerous ripple effects around the world. Untold numbers of people around the world are hoping, praying, and counting on the United States to live up to the promise of being a country that welcomes them to a land of peace and opportunity," Omar said in a press release.

The 42-year-old stated she is a refugee and that she and her family were given "a golden ticket to immigrate to the United States," but others in refugee camps around the world will now no longer get the same opportunity.

She noted Trump's order directly affected "hundreds of family members" of her constituents and claimed the decision goes against "basic morality," implying it is the obligation of the United States to welcome "millions of children" from refugee camps around the world.

