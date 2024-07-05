Illegal alien allegedly attacks Border Patrol agent: 'Visible injuries'

A Border Patrol agent at an El Paso, Texas, processing center was allegedly attacked by a female Venezuelan national in late June, according to the Border Report.



The woman, Maria Alexandra Louze Flores, was apprehended on June 30 after border officials determined that she was "ineligible" to be in the United States, the news outlet reported. Louze Flores was stopped at an Interstate 10 checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection's interior checkpoints are placed along major highways near the border. Agents at these stations look for illegal narcotics and individuals who are attempting to travel farther into the interior of the country after evading border agents.

The El Paso checkpoint's law enforcement agents detained Louze Flores and placed her in a Border Patrol van. She was then transported to a nearby processing center.

According to court records, Louze Flores was moved to the center's intake area, where a Border Patrol agent questioned her, Border Report stated. Her belongings were placed aside for storage.

A criminal complaint reviewed by the news outlet stated that Louze Flores attempted to walk away from the interview and retrieve her items but was stopped by the Border Patrol agent. When the law enforcement officer grabbed Louze Flores' arm, she responded by trying to pull away, swinging at an agent's face, the complaint stated.

A struggle ensued that reportedly resulted in Louze Flores striking an officer's face several times, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and reviewed by Border Report.

Louze Flores was eventually restrained after two additional officers came to break up the scuffle, the complaint read.

The suspect was ultimately charged with assault on a federal officer. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

One of the Border Patrol agents reportedly sustained "visible injuries" on his face, neck, ear, and hands, according to the complaint.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) recently provided an update on his effort to fill gaps left in the border wall after the Biden administration ordered a stop to its construction.

"Texas National Guard soldiers construct barriers that will be placed along the border in El Paso," Abbott wrote on X this week. "Texas continues to use all possible strategies to deter & repel illegal entry into our state."

Border Patrol officials in the El Paso Sector have reported more than 200,000 encounters in the first eight months of fiscal year 2024. Approximately 133,000 of those encounters were single adults, nearly 60,000 were individuals in a family unit, and more than 11,000 were unaccompanied children.

