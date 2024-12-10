Illegal alien allegedly repeatedly rapes minor daughter, sent to another Mass. shelter instead of jail: Ex-facility director

A former director of a Massachusetts migrant shelter revealed disturbing accounts of child sexual abuse and violence.



Jon Fetherston managed a migrant shelter in Marlborough from November 2023 to July 2024. The facility, a Holiday Inn, housed a packed 550 people, he told the Daily Wire.

'A gentleman then drove his car into my office.'

During his time running the shelter, he reported horrific incidents of widespread violence and child rape.

"There was a lot of violence," Fetherston told the Daily Wire. "Unfortunately there was a gentleman in the hotel that impregnated his own daughter and got very violent when the state removed her from the shelter."

The Maine Wire released a June report that appeared to confirm Fetherston's account.

Ronald Joseph, an illegal immigrant, reportedly raped his 14-year-old daughter on numerous occasions, including on their journey to the United States and after entering the country, the Maine Wire reported.

The child was removed from her father's custody "on an emergency basis," according to records obtained by the news outlet.

After losing custody of his daughter, Joseph reportedly "got very agitated and started yelling" at a shelter staff member, which led to the police being called.

Rather than facing arrest, Joseph was given a Lyft ride — paid for by taxpayers — to another shelter in Massachusetts, which also housed women.

"They had me send them to Worcester County," Fetherston told the Daily Wire. "And I, for the life of me, don't understand why he wasn't locked up. A man who admits he committed rape, you're just going to put in another shelter so he can rape again another day? It makes no sense."

Another individual, 29-year-old Gladimy Rodene, staying at the same Holiday Inn shelter, was apprehended after he was accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl and another resident at the facility.

"She told the police officer that she was raped multiple times. It was probably the most disturbing conversation I've ever heard in my adult life," Fetherston stated.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the Daily Wire that it does not have detainer requests against Joseph or Rodene.

Fetherston also recounted other violent episodes, including an instance in which a migrant drove a vehicle into his office. According to Fetherston, the perpetrator was retaliating against him for pulling back taxpayer-funded supplies.

"If you were receiving benefits and you were receiving those, then we were going to start scaling back on providing diapers, formula, and wipes," he explained. "That did not go over well with the migrants. They thought that they were being attacked. A gentleman then drove his car into my office."

Despite Massachusetts' shelter system being overwhelmed by a massive influx of illegal immigrants, Governor Maura Healey (D) has firmly stated that state police will "absolutely not" collaborate with President-elect Donald Trump on his mass deportation strategy. She has committed to using "every tool in the toolbox" to "protect" illegal aliens from ICE.

Marlborough Police did not reply to the Daily Wire's request for comment, and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities declined to provide a statement.