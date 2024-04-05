Illegal alien from Haiti — described as 'kind, docile, and mild mannered' — allegedly kills 2 roommates in New York state

An illegal alien from Haiti living in New York state has been accused of viciously stabbing his two roommates to death.

Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a stabbing at the Ruth Court apartments in Middletown, New York, a city of about 30,000 residents some 70 miles northwest of New York City. When officers arrived, they found one individual already deceased inside one of the units. A second victim was found lying on the sidewalk outside, suffering from grave injuries.

The second victim was raced to Garnet Health Medical Center for immediate surgery. Unfortunately, the victim died on the operating table.

The two victims have now been identified as Marie Saint Vilus and Rosbert Myrtil, both illegal immigrants from Haiti. However, reports have not clarified which of the two perished at the hospital.

Police have also not yet uncovered a motive for what Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus described as "one of the most brutal murders" that some in law enforcement had ever seen. The weapon used in the attack is believed to have been a knife.

The suspect in the case is the victims' 30-year-old roommate, Kenol Baptiste, who was discovered hiding in nearby woods by some K-9 cops and their handlers. Baptiste, Myrtil, and Saint Vilus had reportedly been living together at the apartments for at least eight months.

Neuhaus confirmed that Baptiste is also an illegal immigrant from Haiti who was awaiting a deportation hearing when the stabbings occurred. He added that officials are now attempting to ascertain "how, where, [and] when" Baptiste entered the U.S.



Baptiste has been charged with felony second-degree murder, felony first-degree manslaughter, and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon. He remains in ICE custody in Orange County Jail.

Marie Pereira, a Haitian immigration attorney who knew the victims and has spoken with some of their friends, claimed no one saw Baptiste's allegedly violent rage coming. "Everyone is shocked because the murderer was a kind, docile, and mild mannered, hardworking young immigrant with no history of violence," she said.

Neuhaus claimed that the Biden administration and its lax immigration policies are at least partially responsible for the horrific deaths. "This is a failure on all levels of the federal government," he said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!