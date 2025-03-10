Suicide case becomes murder investigation after police allegedly find 'Can I kill an illegal human' on fiancé's Google search

Texas police say a man killed his fiancé and tried to stage his death as a suicide but was foiled by an investigation into his Google searches.

In January, police found the body of 27-year-old Luis Banos Norberto shot in the face with a rifle in his arm at an apartment he shared with 31-year-old Ty Vaughn in Baytown, a suburb of Houston.

He allegedly mentioned Norberto's immigration status several times unprompted.

Court documents reviewed by KTRK-TV said that Vaughn told police he had gotten into an argument with Norberto and left the apartment before returning and finding him dead.

When police investigated surveillance video and interviewed neighbors, they said that they determined Vaughn had been at the apartment at a time he claimed to have been away. Neighbors told police they heard two gunshots soon after he was seen walking back to the apartment.

About 22 minutes later, Vaughn texted Norberto, "Babe? Babe why are you not texting back?!?!" and another 71 minutes later, he called 911.

"My spouse is dead. Help. My life is over," the man told the police dispatcher.

Police said Norberto was found with a gunshot through his eye, a rifle propped up in his arm, and a photograph of the couple torn up.

When interviewing Vaughn, he allegedly mentioned Norberto's immigration status several times unprompted, according to police. They also found that he had searched, "Can I kill an illegal human" on Google on his phone.

Vaughn was arrested and had a bond set at $500,000.

Some of the neighbors told KTRK that they hadn't even heard about the violent incident until they were approached by the news station. A KTRK reporter had offered condolences to Vaughn before he had been arrested, and he replied, "It is what it is."

