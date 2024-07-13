Illegal immigrant allegedly stabs 2 children to death in Wisconsin

An illegal immigrant is accused of stabbing his two children to death and injuring his wife in Wisconsin. The Mexican native accused of murdering his daughters had been living in the United States illegally, according to reports.

Victor Manuel Gomez Acosta was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide. If convicted on the charges, he could face up to life in prison.

Acosta Gomez remains in custody at the Clark County Jail on a $1 million bond. He also has an immigration detainer filed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement that will hold him in custody.

According to WEAU, police responded to an emergency call that a woman had been stabbed around 1:40 a.m. on July 5 in Abbotsford, Wisconsin. The woman told investigators that she was sleeping when the stabbing occurred.

Police discovered two children with fatal stab wounds at the crime scene.

WQOW-TV reported that one of the children suffered 20 stab wounds to her chest, back, neck, hand, and arm. Some allegedly appeared to be defensive wounds. The other girl was stabbed 16 times, mostly in the chest and neck area.

The mother of the children was also stabbed multiple times, but she survived and needed critical medical treatment.

The mother of the children was stabbed roughly 17 times, including slicing her vocal cords and another was extremely close to her jugular vein. She required emergency surgery.

Police officers allegedly surrounded the trailer home where Acosta Gomez had been residing and the standoff lasted about 30 minutes until he surrendered.

Acosta Gomez reportedly had self-inflicted stab wounds and was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center for his injuries before being medically cleared to be transported to the Clark County Jail.

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department said in a press release that a motive for the stabbing "has not been identified at this time."



An investigation into the fatal stabbings has been launched by the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office, and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Citing ICE officials, Fox News reported that Gomez Acosta entered the U.S. legally at the port of entry in Laredo, Texas, in September 2016. However, he allegedly violated the terms of his entry conditions.

Colby-Abbotsford Police Department Police Chief Alex Bowman informed Just the News that Gomez Acosta entered the U.S. on a six-month work permit but overstayed the legal time period he was allowed to work.

The police department said Gomez Acosta was previously arrested for Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (OWI) by an outside jurisdiction and arrested for another OWI offense in Colby-Abbotsford.

Bowman told the outlet that it has been extremely difficult to get ICE to take custody of illegal immigrants who commit crimes since 2020.

“Prior to 2020, it was a lot easier to work with ICE and immigration and now their hands are tied on a lot of things,” Bowman said. “I can tell you that even felons we’ve arrested for felony crimes and stuff, immigration still hasn’t come and gotten them.”

“I used to see immigration [officials] all the time over here,” he added. “Now, I haven’t heard from ICE in four years. It’s terrible.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!