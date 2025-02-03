'Walk into traffic!' Pro-illegal-immigration protesters repeatedly tell BlazeTV host she should die

Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” said she was physically harassed by several pro-illegal-immigration protesters who repeatedly told her to kill herself.

Gonzales went to a rally at city hall in Dallas, Texas, where she captured heinous comments from attendees in favor of allowing illegal immigrants to remain in the United States.

The event was described on a poster as a "Rally Against ICE Crackdowns," referring to the increased deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Trump.



"Stop the hate. Legalization for all," the poster stated.

Protesters were recorded at the event saying things like "someone just run her over" and "you should walk into traffic" in reference to Gonzales.



Along with makeshift security guards repeatedly impeding Gonzales' reporting, multiple protesters boasted that they perform labor for low wages illegally.

"We gotta be the slaves, huh?" one woman said. "You can't even pick berries. You can't even do what we do," she added.

Another video showed a woman telling Gonzales, "Americans are racist," before clarifying, strangely, that she too is American.

Gonzales told Blaze News her initial intention was to attend the event and document the "sheer audacity" of those who are in the country illegally yet were walking the streets to demand amnesty.

Gonzales said she was "quickly labeled a 'fascist,'" before she was "obstructed by attendees from walking on the public sidewalk to document the scene."

She added, "I was physically harassed by multiple attendees, some of whom bragged about being in this country illegally."

If these other countries are so great, why is everyone here?

Gonzales' sentiments were largely supported in the comment section of the post, with one man asking, "If these other countries are so great, why is everyone here?"

"If they’re illegals then they’re criminals who should be deported," another viewer added.

Protesters repeatedly chanted that they "built this country," Gonzales revealed, with many of the self-admitted illegal aliens declaring they "weren't going back."

"They referred to me as a 'European,' threatened violence, and encouraged me to kill myself, all because I believe in President Trump's America First agenda to remove criminals and have a safe, orderly, and secure border," the reporter concluded.

Other videos uploaded to X showed large numbers of protesters marching in the streets of Dallas, while on-the-ground reports showed cars blocking intersections and performing burnouts in the downtown sector. Mexican flags were ever present at all of these events.

