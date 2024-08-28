'I'm prepared to die': Biden-Harris DOJ celebrates concentration camp survivor's felony conviction over pro-life advocacy

The Biden-Harris Department of Justice got what it wanted last week when a federal jury all but guaranteed that concentration camp survivor 89-year-old Eva Edl would do prison time for peacefully protesting a variant of the dehumanization she thought she escaped when immigrating to America after World War II.

Edl told nationally syndicated radio host and co-founder of Blaze Media Glenn Beck Wednesday that she is ready to die in prison for daring to do what many proved reluctant to do early in the 20th century: stand up for vulnerable human beings deemed unfit for life.

"As a child, when I was pushed in that cattle car and nearly choked to death because we were so tightly put together — well, I wish that somebody in my country would have loved Jesus enough to risk their own freedom or even their lives and gathered in front of that train, stood on those railroad tracks to keep us from being shipped in there," said Edl.

"Well, this is basically what I'm doing," continued Edl. "When I stand in front of those clinic doors, I'm just buying time for our sidewalk counselors to reach women in a calm and quiet way and touch their hearts."

'This was the land of the free and the brave.'

Blaze News previously reported that at age 9, Edl was thrown into one of communist dictator Josip "Tito" Broz's concentration camps in Yugoslavia along with thousands of other Danube Swabians who had been collectively branded as Nazi collaborators by Tito's communist Partisans and targeted for their German ethnic backgrounds.

"At the end of the war, the communists came in," Edl told Beck. "They decided to just say, 'Because you are of an ethnic background of a certain evil group, ... your blood is already evil. So even if you're a newborn baby, you are evil in itself and have to be exterminated.' And that was their excuse."

Edl suggested that the motivation behind such bloodletting both then and now is really greed. However, it is often masked by ideology and pseudoscience.

"Our natural mind can justify anything our evil hearts want to do," said Edl.

She suffered the consequences of such twisted justifications, losing all of the skin on her legs in camp Gakowa, where she was also hobbled by sores.

"People gagged when they came near me," she said. "The flies and the fleas and the lice and the bed bugs just loved this festering body."

Edl and her remaining family members managed to escape to Austria, then bounced around various European refugee camps before moving to the United States.

When asked by Beck whether she ever envisioned facing prison in America, Edl answered, "No, no. When I came here, I was so idealistic. This was the land of the free and the brave."

"I thought if I ever ended up in court, all I would have to do is explain my situation," continued Edl. "I found out very differently."

A federal judge found Edl guilty of a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act earlier this year for staging a peaceful protest inside the Carafem abortion clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, on March 5, 2021. The protest involved songs and prayer in support of those persons who had been and would be slain deep inside the slaughterhouse.

Edl explained to Beck the strategy anti-abortion activists have settled upon, despite its obvious legal risks:

I was a sidewalk counselor for many years and a rescuer, but when you're so far away from the women as they jump out of the car, you only have a few seconds, but you have to shout in order to be heard, which sounds like you're screaming at them. But by standing in front of the door and buying time for our sidewalk counselors to approach women, it's much more effective, I believe, and women get help, and there are many that are just grateful afterwards that we were there and kept them from murdering their own babies.

On Aug. 20, Edl was convicted in a separate case for supposedly obstructing access to an abortion clinic in Saginaw, Michigan, on April 16, 2021.

According to the Biden-Harris DOJ, "The evidence proved that Edl and Idoni violated the FACE Act by using physical obstruction to interfere with the clinic's employees and patients because the clinic was providing, and patients were seeking, reproductive health services."

'Have mercy on this nation.'

The DOJ, which has its own pro-abortion task force, deemed the result a "victory" and assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division went further, thanking the jury and vowing to "continue to hold accountable those that oppress the free exercise" of the supposed right to obtain an abortion.

"These defendants orchestrated an unlawful clinic blockade and physically obstructed patients seeking access to their doctors, without regard to the serious medical needs of the women they blocked from accessing reproductive health care," Clarke said in a statement. "We thank the jury for the [sic] time, attention, and careful consideration of the facts of this case."

U.S. attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan stated, "This case is about the rule of law, and today's verdict is a victory for that principle."

Facing jail time for playing her part in the implementation of this strategy, Edl told Beck, "I'm prepared to die in there, and I'm not afraid, really."

"I believe in the Lord Jesus. I have eternal life now in him," continued Edl. "So why would I be afraid? The main reason I'm doing what I'm doing is simply in obedience to him. He said in John 14, he said: 'He who has my commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves me.' And I love him and therefore I keep his commandments.'"

Beck, visibly moved by Edl remarks, asked that she lead the show and its audience in prayer.

Edl obliged him saying, "Lord, we humbly come in the name of Jesus. Lord, our nation is in dire trouble. Lord God, we are ripe for judgment, Lord, and if we don't change, you have to judge us because the blood of these innocents that have been murdered throughout the years — not just 60 million [but] many more — Lord, innocent blood cries out for justice, and Lord, there is still no repentance in our nation."

"Father, I just pray: in your mercy, give us a spirit of humility and repentance before you. Let your church arise and love you, Jesus, by obeying you, Lord," continued the concentration camp survivor. "Lord, we ask you, in Jesus' name, Father, that you will shake our consciences and bring us into obedience before you, Lord, and have mercy on this nation."

