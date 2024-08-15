Harris seized evidence of abortionists' lucrative butchery of babies. Activist reveals who helped him fight back.

Pro-life citizen journalist and Center for Medical Progress founder David Daleiden published undercover videos in 2015 showing Planned Parenthood officials callously talking about butchering, playing with, and trafficking baby parts.

Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris, whose various campaigns have netted substantial contributions from Planned Parenthood, evidently could not tolerate this exposé of the abortion regime's apparently lucrative and unlawful repurposing of victims' remains.

After allegedly meeting with executives from the abortion organization, Harris targeted Daleiden and authorized a raid on his home, kicking off what would become a years-long effort to punish the pro-life activist and to hide his damning evidence from the American people.

Daleiden, who still faces eight felony charges, revealed Wednesday to "Blaze News Tonight" who in Washington, D.C., helped him surmount the Democratic suppression campaign and ultimately publish the videos for the edification of the American public: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other Republican elements of the House Oversight Committee.

"Big shout-out goes to ... the House Oversight Committee and especially Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for finally being able to release this footage unredacted, in full, which was subpoenaed by Congress during their initial investigations in 2015," said Daleiden.

'You can see exactly what they were so afraid of the public being able to see for themselves.'

Greene announced on July 30 that she was releasing the full versions of the undercover videos, which were previously featured at a March congressional hearing titled "Investigating the Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting."

During the March hearing, Greene expressed concern that the abortion regime operates with little to no federal or independent oversight, meaning it can engage in the types of conduct alluded to in the undercover videos.

Blaze News reached out to Greene's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Daleiden further explained to "Blaze News Tonight" that thanks in part to Greene and in large part to the perseverance of his team, "the cover-up plan by Planned Parenthood and Kamala Harris has not been totally successful. They tried to bury these facts and this evidence for the past eight years, but it's all starting to come out, and you can see exactly what they were so afraid of the public being able to see for themselves."

The videos

The Center for Medical Progress posted a video on July 14, 2015, showing a senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood, Deborah Nucatola, state between sips of wine, "We've been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, 'I'm not gonna crush that part, I'm gonna basically crush below, I'm gonna crush above, and I'm gonna see if I can get it all intact.'"

"I'd say a lot of people want liver. And for that reason, most providers will do this case under ultrasound guidance, so they'll know where they're putting their forceps," continued Nucatola. "The kind of rate-limiting step of the procedure is calvarium. Calvarium — the head — is basically the biggest part."

Nucatola, who was later reprimanded but ultimately faced no actual consequence, indicated further that body parts could run interested parties anywhere from $30 to $100 per specimen.

It soon became clear that this would be nowhere near the CMP's most provocative undercover video.

'Oh, there's some lungs, there's some kidneys.'

An undercover reporter from the CMP recorded conversations at the National Abortion Federation's commercial trade show posing as a laboratory wholesaler. The reporter spoke with Ann Schutt-Aine, then chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, as well as with the branch's vice president of abortion access, Tram Nguyen.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, I have a leg for you.' I'm like, 'Oh s**t, if other people were to hear me, they'd like, "You are f****** evil,"'" Nguyen says in the video. "You have to come and play with our tissue and see if it's cool enough for you."

Responding to the reporter's suggestion that there is competition for baby organs that are "more profitable," Schutt-Aine says, "You told me about the proposition, and so now every time I do a [dilation and extraction], I'm like, 'Oh, there's some lungs, there's some kidneys.'"

"If I can't get [the baby] out intact, I can still get you a good sample," Schutt-Aine boasted, adding that she can cannibalize livers and lungs for buyers "without much difficulty at all."

Rather than address the possible criminality raised in the videos, Kamala Harris and other Democratic officials have targeted the group that brought it to light.

The lawfare

"As California attorney general, Kamala Harris had a choice," Daleiden told "Blaze News Tonight." "When our reporting was first being released in the summer of 2015 showing Planned Parenthood's top-level leadership callously negotiating the harvesting and sale of aborted baby body parts from late-term, partial-birth abortions, Kamala Harris could have chosen to investigate Planned Parenthood and investigate the taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood mega centers."

Daleiden indicated that Harris instead decided to investigate him and his undercover team.

Following the initial release of the footage, then-California AG Harris said she would look into whether the pro-life activist broke laws when exposing Planned Parenthood. Daleiden's house was reportedly raided, and his computer and hard drives were seized. She was cheered on by the abortion outfit and other activists.

"David Daleiden engaged in an elaborate criminal conspiracy to deceive the public and ban abortion in this country, and now he’s paying the price," a Planned Parenthood spokeswoman told Politico following the raid. "The only people who engaged in wrongdoing are the extremists who broke multiple laws to spread lies about Planned Parenthood — and it looks like they're finally being held accountable."

'What Kamala Harris did was unconstitutional and vindictive.'

Daleiden was slapped with multiple lawsuits and a raft of criminal charges, including those brought by Harris' replacement and future Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. Emails obtained by the Washington Times revealed that Harris' office also collaborated with Planned Parenthood to draft legislation effectively targeting Daleiden — to amend the law to criminalize the secret recording and dissemination of communications with health care providers.

The late legal scholar Ronald D. Rotunda noted at the time the correspondence between Harris' office and the abortion outfit made abundantly clear that the Democratic AG is a "tool of Planned Parenthood" and that she was "working with Planned Parenthood to protect it from criminal prosecution."

"The state attorney general is supposed to represent the people of California, not a particular industry in California," Mr. Rotunda told the Times. "What would people say if the attorney general would be working with the local slaughterhouses to help them cover up instances of cruelty to animals?"

Former Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley, who has represented Daleiden, recently told the New York Post, "What Kamala Harris did was unconstitutional and vindictive."

"Kamala Harris opened this investigation at the behest of Planned Parenthood, and the two AGs that followed her have kept it alive," added Cooley.

The Post indicated that neither Harris' office nor the California Attorney General's Office responded to their requests for comment.

"There has been a lot of twists and turns with the lawfare over the year that really was engineered by Planned Parenthood and Kamala Harris," Daleiden told "Blaze News Tonight." "They are the first ones who started to use this really unprecedented kind of lawfare to try to suppress free speech."

Now, however, the cat is out of the bag.

Daleiden stated last week, "Planned Parenthood repeatedly told Congress, the courts, and the public that it had 'rebuffed' any opportunity to sell aborted baby body parts in Texas."

"This finally-released undercover footage shows that in reality, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast was ghoulishly eager to rip healthy babies out of vulnerable patients whole and alive and mutilate their bodies after to sell body parts for top dollar," added Daleiden.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!