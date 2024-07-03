Indiana takes a stand against Biden's 'election interference' scheme

The Heritage Foundation's government watchdog Oversight Project revealed via a Blaze News exclusive in May just how President Joe Biden's Executive Order 14019 might play out as "election interference."

The order, issued early in Biden's presidency, effectively compels federal agencies that regularly engage with the American public to mobilize historically Democratic groups to vote.

The Oversight Project obtained various agencies' strategic plans, providing insights into some of the lengths to which agencies were willing to go to mobilize Biden-friendly voter turnout per the EO.

Besides providing a look behind the curtain, the watchdog detailed three ways states could throw a wrench in the works: Pass laws attacking the application of the order with regard to presidential elections; frustrate the scheme with complaints about possible Hatch Act violations; and remove or attack designations of federal agencies to act under the National Voter Registration Act that were not provided by the state or were provided without appropriate authority.

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales (R) took action accordingly Tuesday, underscoring in letters to those federal agencies and departments active in the state that they are not permitted to engage in voter registration or other election activity without state authorization. Any such efforts are to end immediately.

In the June 28 letter obtained by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, Morales stated, "To my knowledge, your agency is not a designated voter registration agency."

'The fight back is beginning.'

"If your agency has been distributing voter registration forms or assisting the public with voter registration or absentee voting forms, you are requested to discontinue such action immediately, as the unauthorized conduct of such activity is likely violative of Indiana and federal law," added Morales.

Morales' office indicated in a release that the warning letters, reportedly sent to over 120 agencies, were directly in response to Biden's executive order, "which would be contrary to state law as well as congressional authorization and funding."

"Under state and federal law (Indiana Code 3-7-17 and the National Voter Registration Act), government agencies must be specifically designated by the state as 'voter registration agencies' to lawfully offer or provide voter registration services and absentee voting assistance," said the release. "Such designation is critical to assuring compliance with laws prescribing administration of voter registration forms and absentee voting applications, which serve to protect the integrity of elections."

"States know best when it comes to our elections," Morales wrote on X. "We don't need federal government overreach to run safe, secure elections!"

Morales also made clear that he and his administration are committed to increasing voter turnout.

"Alongside my team, we have blanketed the Hoosier state with voter outreach efforts, from festivals to county fairs to sporting events. In anticipation of the upcoming November election, those efforts are only going to amplify," Morales said in his Tuesday announcement.

The Oversight Project noted, "The fight back is beginning."

Catherine Gunsalus, director of state advocacy at Heritage Action for America, stated, "By signing E.O. 14019, President Biden is abusing the power of the federal government in a desperate attempt to boost his sinking campaign. Thankfully, Hoosiers are having none of it."

"Secretary Morales should be applauded for protecting Indiana from undue federal overreach and directing agencies in his state to refuse to go along with Biden’s scheme," added Gunsalus.

Mike Howell, executive director of the Oversight Project, said in a statement, "We are thrilled that Secretary of State Morales is taking up our recommendation to kick the feds out of Indiana's elections. The people of Indiana should decide their own elections. Biden's illegal taxpayer-funded scheme to have government agencies run the get-out-the-vote operation for his campaign is an egregious abuse of power."

