Iran outright rejects Trump's peace plan, calling it 'excessive' and a 'ploy'

As the conflict with Iran stretches into the fourth week and shows little sign of stopping, the United States has reportedly submitted a peace plan to the Iranians. However, the plan has hardly been well-received by the Iranians, whose spokesperson even mocked the United States' latest actions.

The United States reportedly proposed a 15-point peace plan on Tuesday for the Iranians to consider.

'Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?'

The New York Post, citing a report from Israel's Channel 12, gave an outline of the proposed plan. The plan contains 15 points, most of which intend to further proscribe Iran's nuclear capabilities and its projection of power through proxies in the region. It also demands that the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

The United States and its allies would in return offer assurances to Iran in the rebuilding of the country after peace is agreed to.

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo by HELMUT FOHRINGER/various sources/AFP via Getty Images.

However, an Iranian spokesperson mocked the United States' latest offer to negotiate, saying Iran is unwilling to reach an agreement after being fooled by the current administration's past offers of diplomacy.

According to the Post, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari said on a video shared by the state-run Fars News Agency, "Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you. Not now, not ever."

“The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don't dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end," Zolfaghari said.

Zolfaghari reportedly went on, asking, "Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?"

Wednesday morning, Axios reported that Iran has officially rejected the 15-point peace proposal, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

An Iranian official reportedly told Press TV that the Iranians see the proposal "as a ploy," calling the terms "excessive." The official added that the war would only end "on Tehran's own terms and timeline."

Axios, citing Press TV's report, noted that Iran provided a counterproposal that consists of five conditions:

Complete halting of attacks and assassinations by the U.S. and Israel; The establishment of mechanisms to ensure the war doesn't resume; Compensation for the damages caused during the war; Halting all U.S. and Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq; and Receiving international recognition and guarantees for Iran's authority over the Strait of Hormuz.