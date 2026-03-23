'TOTAL RESOLUTION': Trump orders temporary suspension amid Iran peace talks

President Donald Trump has now laid out a potential off-ramp to end the United States' strikes against Iran.

Trump said Monday that the two countries have had "productive conversations" in recent days, hinting at a possible resolution to the conflict in the upcoming days or weeks. This announcement comes in the third week of the military operation, which would fit Trump's predicted four- to six-week timeline to close the conflict.

'POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES.'

"I AM PLEASE TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST," Trump said in a Truth Social Post.



Trump also indicated that the United States would be scaling back key aspects of its military campaign while peace talks continue through the week.

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Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

This de-escalation comes after Trump threatened Saturday to "hit and obliterate" Iran's power plants if Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has constrained much of the world's oil supply.

"BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAIN IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS," Trump said.

Trump notably did not address Israel's role in the conflict, raising questions about whether the ally may go rogue again.

Last week, Israel launched strikes against Iran's gas fields, which prompted retaliatory strikes that hit a portion of Qatar's liquid natural gas fields. Trump addressed the strikes in a Truth Social post Wednesday, saying that the United States had no foreknowledge of Israel's strikes that notably led to military action against another American ally in the region.

This is not the first time Israel has complicated the United States' attempts to broker peace in the region.

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In the lead-up to Trump's 20-point peace plan to resolve the war between Israel and Palestine, Israel launched strikes targeting senior Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar.

Trump said the decision was made entirely by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without American foreknowledge. Trump acknowledged and praised the deaths of Hamas leadership as a "worthy goal," but criticized Israel for "unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace."

Trump later made Netanyahu call and apologize to Qatar's prime minister just 20 days after the strike that killed a Qatari security officer, violated the country's sovereignty, and threatened peace talks.

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