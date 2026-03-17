Joe Kent resigns from Trump admin, says Israel forced US into Iran conflict

Retired Green Beret veteran Joe Kent has resigned from his post as director of the National Counterterrorism Center Tuesday, citing his disapproval of the United States' strikes in Iran.

Kent said Iran posed "no imminent threat" to the United States and that the U.S. instead became involved in the conflict due to pressure from Israel. Kent also said continuing to serve in the administration would violate his conscience, especially after losing his "beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel."

'This echo chamber was used to deceive you.'

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran," Kent said in a letter addressed to President Trump. "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

"As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives."

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Kent praised Trump's foreign policy from his 2016, 2020, and 2024 campaigns, saying that during those campaigns, Trump understood that wars in the Middle East "were a trap" that cost American lives. He also applauded Trump's killing of Qasem Soleimani and defeat of ISIS in his first term but says his administration has since been lobbied and persuaded by "high-ranking Israeli officials" who sought out a war with Iran.

"Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage war with Iran," Kent told Trump. "This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory."



"This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women," Kent added. "We cannot make this mistake again."

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Kent signed off with a warning to Trump, urging him to "reverse course" in the war with Iran.

"I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for," Kent said. "The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards."

"It was an honor to serve in your administration and to serve our great nation."

Blaze News has reached out to the White House for comment.

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