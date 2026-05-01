Glenn Beck: Think NYC is ruined now? Wait until you hear about Mamdani’s newest proposal.

On April 28, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), speaking at a joint press conference with Council Speaker Julie Menin, declared a "budget crisis of a historic magnitude" larger than any “since the Great Recession,” blaming inherited mismanagement and a structural imbalance with the state.

"We cannot close this deficit with savings alone. We need new revenue. And we need a structural reset in our relationship with the state. … That is the only way to meet our legal obligation to pass a balanced budget and to do so without imposing a financial burden onto the backs of working people,” he stated.

“When a politician says, ‘We need new revenue,’ it's not like when you're working at the S&P, man,” scoffs Glenn Beck. “What that means is we're going to tax people.”

But to avoid taking the working class, Mamdani is proposing what he always proposes: another “tax the rich” scheme.

There’s only one problem.

“You've already taxed [the rich] so much, and you've chased them out of your city!” exclaims Glenn.

“It happens every time. Socialism is neat until you run out of somebody else's money. They're running out of money. They're running out of the rich people to destroy. They're coming after you.”

Mamdani has also floated the idea of extending the timeline for the city to fully fund its pension obligations by pushing the deadline out to the 2040s.

“That's illegal!” Glenn laughs.

“Highly educated elites,” like Mamdani, he argues, are always the ones who “[start] these revolutions.”

“It's not the poor people. It's the highly educated elites who are like, ‘You know what? We have to help all these poor people. I mean, I don't want to touch them, but we have to help them,’” Glenn mocks.

The stats prove it.

Glenn’s executive producer, Rikki Ratliff-Fellman, points to a 2025 study from Skeptic Research Center that found that Americans with the highest levels of education (graduate or professional degree) are about twice as likely to support political violence than those with less formal education.

Glenn explains that this alarming trend has emerged because universities shifted from teaching “the Scriptures” to pushing “the philosophies of man.”

“And the philosophies of man are so rotted to the core now because there's no universal truth. There's no universal truth in science. They've made it so science is the exact opposite of faith and of God,” he laments.

“It’s nothing but nonstop arrogance.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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