End of an era: Infowars turns off the lights as Alex Jones begins the next step in his fight

One of the long-standing institutions of right-wing politics has been taken down. But it is not done fighting.

After 27 years, Infowars' website has officially been taken offline after a protracted legal fight with satire website the Onion.

'We are committed, and if God stands with us, who can stand against us?!'

Alex Jones, the face of Infowars for nearly 30 years, did a final stream on Thursday night before the final shutdown of operations became official.

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Although Jones said that the lights were being shut off at midnight on Thursday and the website would go dark, the fight is far from over.

He directed his audience to his new network, Alex Jones Live. He also suggested that the legal fight was just getting started, saying that he had "royal flushes" in the ongoing legal fight, including whistleblowers.

Nearing the end of his final sign-off, Jones gave a toast: "We commit ourselves to God in this holy fight. We are committed, and if God stands with us, who can stand against us?!"

"Thank you for everything you built with InfoWars, Mr. Jones. We know you won't stop fighting for the Truth," the John Birch Society said on X.

"Alex Jones was forced to shut down Infowars tonight. Never forget that free speech is being violated with Trump in office. This country has become a shell of what it used to be," commentator Morgan Ariel said.

The Onion has attempted to acquire the Infowars domain for years but has hit many snags that have delayed the acquisition.

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