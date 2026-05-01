'This s**t shouldn't happen': Trump-hating brewer weeps after apparently doxxing federal agent

Kirk Bangstad, the twice-failed Democratic candidate who owns the Minocqua Brewing Company in Wisconsin, turned his fantasizing about President Donald Trump's death into a marketing strategy.

That strategy appears to have been short-sighted in light of federal law enforcement's recent interest in the blubbering brewer and his incendiary remarks.

How it started

Bangstad vowed in January to give fellow travelers "free beer, all day long, the day he dies," then made clear in remarks to reporters and subsequent posts that he was referring to Trump, whom he unsuccessfully attempted to block from the 2024 presidential ballot in Wisconsin.

'The FBI and Secret Service together followed up on information received.'

In the months since, the brewer has hyped his proposed Trump-death celebration, selling voodoo dolls bearing the faces of Trump administration officials and "I wish it was free beer day" T-shirts.

Bangstad — who derided Charlie Kirk immediately after the Turning Point USA founder's assassination, circulated a wanted poster for a federal agent, and called for "regime change" in the U.S. — appears to have crossed a line on April 25 where federal law enforcement is concerned.

Less than an hour after an attempt was made on the president's life at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Bangstad wrote, "Well, we almost got #freebeerday. Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a a [sic] positive news cycle. We'll never know. Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens."

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Nathan Howard/Getty Images (L); Apu Gomes/Getty Images (Center); President Trump via Truth Social/Anadolu/Getty Images (R)

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin and Democratic candidates apparently keen to distance themselves from this particular fellow traveler rushed to condemn Bangstad's rhetoric as "dangerous and unacceptable." They were, however, far from the only people paying attention.

How it's going

On Thursday, Bangstad claimed that he had been contacted both by the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI, then shared a transcript of an alleged voicemail from a USSS agent on Facebook, including the agent's alleged name and phone number. Bangstad proceeded to tell his followers, "Call this number and ask this secret service agent to stand down and honor his oath to his country."

In a video the woke brewer uploaded hours later regarding an alleged in-person visit from law enforcement officials, Bangstad again instructed his followers, this time with tears streaming down his cheeks, to inundate the alleged USSS agent with calls.

Bangstad — who was ordered to pay a six-figure sum for defamation in 2023 — reassures his followers in the video that if he should disappear, "it's because these guys did it, not because I did it."

He also reiterates through tears that he had apparently doxxed an agent: "And then I copy-and-pasted the voicemail that I was left by the Secret Service, and I pasted that guy's phone number, and I said, 'Call this phone number, everybody, and remind this federal agent, remind this federal agent that he has an oath that he took to his country and that he shouldn't break his oath.'"

He adds, crying, that "this s**t shouldn't happen to anybody," that the "federal government shouldn't be coming after anybody," and that he wasn't detained on Thursday but likely only because he's white.

In closing, he tells his followers that "everyone has to fight their own way."

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Bangstad continued playing the victim and accused federal agents of trying to intimidate him. He added, "Under no circumstances was the post I made last Saturday, which had me trending nationally on X by Monday, threatening to Trump (notice I didn't say President Trump)."

As of Friday afternoon, the post with the alleged name and phone number of a USSS agent remains available on the Minocqua Brewing Company Facebook page.

An attorney for Bangstad did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

The U.S. Secret Service and the FBI said in a joint statement to Blaze News, "The U.S. Secret Service follows up on perceived threats against the President of the United States or any one of our protectees. The FBI and Secret Service together followed up on information received and conducted further investigative steps, which included a voluntary interview with the individual. This is an ongoing matter, and we do not have further comment."

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