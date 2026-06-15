Virginia school district accused of anti-Christian bias after email suggests AXING Christmas vacation

Parents of students in Fairfax County Public Schools say their opposition to a suggestion about religious holidays is being ignored, and they believe anti-Christian bias to blame.

The district asked parents whether they would be open to adding more instructional days to the school calendar at the expense of the holiday vacation that included Christmas Day.

'Even though my friends are certainly against ignoring Christmas, the district won't listen to us anyways because the leaders have their pre-selected conclusion.'

Stephanie Lundquist-Arora appeared on Fox News to voice her opposition to the change and noted that it was only the latest scheme by the school to cut out Christianity from the classroom.

"Fairfax leaders have an anti-Christian bias," Lundquist-Arora said.

"In 2022, the school board voted to change spring break with the express purpose of decoupling it from Easter. And then in 2024, the county's Board of Supervisors, the governing council, also voted to commemorate transgender visibility day on Easter," she continued.

The mom of three students in the district went on to say that her friends were shocked at the suggestion by the district.

"This is just a drop in the bucket in showing their anti-Christian biases once again," Lundquist-Arora added.

The text of the survey was published by WJLA-TV.

"Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) values your input as we plan future school calendars," the email reads. "You are invited to complete a brief survey to share your priorities and perspectives, which will be considered as part of the calendar planning process. Your feedback matters, and we appreciate you taking a few minutes to respond."

One of the questions reads: "If the school calendar required modifying one of the following, which would be the most acceptable to you?"

One option reads, "Winter break shorter than a full two weeks," while another reads, "Eliminating holidays recognizing religious and cultural observances (e.g., Christmas, Diwali, Eid al-Fitr, Rosh Hashanah, and other observed holidays)."

They are given the option to say all of the options are "equally unacceptable."

Board members of the district told WJLA that they had received thousands of message from parents demanding more weeks of five-day instruction be added to the school calendar. The report says that fewer than half of the weeks of instruction at Fairfax County Public Schools include a full five days.

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Lundquist-Arora told Fox News that the district had previously ignored an overwhelming poll of parents.

"They sent out a survey asking if we wanted to have shared-sex classrooms for sex education. Eighty-four percent of us said, 'No, we did not,' and then the superintendent responded by saying, 'Well, the majority doesn't always dictate,' and then implemented a pilot program doing just that," she said.

"So, even though my friends are certainly against ignoring Christmas, the district won't listen to us anyways because the leaders have their pre-selected conclusion," Lundquist-Arora concluded.

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