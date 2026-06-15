'Come after me': Gavin Newsom challenges Trump after claiming DOJ is investigating his wife

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom says that he and his wife are under investigation by the Department of Justice and claims the president ordered the probe.

Newsom accused President Donald Trump of targeting him because he "consistently" calls out the president, who he said was the most corrupt in U.S. history.

'We have nothing to hide. Mr. President, come after me.'

"Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us," the governor wrote in a post on social media Monday.

"They have not found a crime — they are simply trying to find one," he added. "He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President."

Newsom posted a video in which he expanded on the accusations.

"He's coming after my wife, Jen, a public servant, a woman who’s dedicated her life to supporting women and girls, someone who has done nothing wrong other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in," he said. "If they can't intimidate me, they'll go after the mother of our children."

He then addressed the president directly.

"I have a message for you," Newsom said. "You can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me. Put my name on every and any enemies list you have, but leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta."

He also apologized to his wife over the investigation and said that investigators looking for corruption should look at Trump instead.

The DOJ declined a request for comment from NBC News.

RELATED: Gavin Newsom tries to dunk on Trump and gets obliterated with online ridicule

Newsom has previously positioned his administration in California as the foremost state opposition to Trump and his policies. Many believe the rhetoric is intended to amplify Newsom as a possible presidential candidate for 2028.

"We have nothing to hide. Mr. President, come after me," he concluded. "I am not going anywhere. The country is watching."

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