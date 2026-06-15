Glenn Beck: California’s election system isn’t broken — it’s deliberately 'rigged'

Former Fox News host Steve Hilton is running for governor of California, and while hopeful, he's well aware that the election system is rigged.

“There’s a line in the law that says that actually, the proof that you mailed your ballot on or just before Election Day — even if it arrives after Election Day — it’s not just the postmark. You can write it. You can handwrite the date,” Hilton said on “Hot Mics with Billy Bush.”

“I had a whistleblower from the postal service explaining this. So just to be really clear what that means: You can backdate your ballot by hand and it will be counted. That’s how insane this system is,” he added.

“You say ‘fraud’s happening, fraud’s happening,'" Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck comments, “No. A lot of it is legal. They have rigged the system.”

“They have made it so nobody’s breaking any laws. Nobody’s going to go to jail. It’s all part of the system,” he adds.

And Jason Buttrill agrees, noting that an election insider he has spoken to has explained how they do this and why it requires “many days of voting.”

“They can see the Election Day turnout, determine the deficit, and immediately go out and find all the votes they need,” Buttrill tells Glenn.

“Now, this is exactly what we’ve been thinking about, but we’ve been calling it fraud,” he says.

“Now here’s the kicker. This is all perfectly legal in blue states because of blue-state laws. … The thing that we really need to be focusing on here is the laws that are disenfranchising millions of voters in many of these states where they have just atrocious election laws,” he adds.

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