Windows is so bad Microsoft has finally given in to this constant user complaint — after just 25 years

Windows PC users will finally have their dreams come true with the smallest of tweaks by Microsoft.

On Friday, a Windows Insider blog said the company was ready to start rolling out an update that would change a feature that has aggravated users for more than 25 years.

'The changes we're rolling out today are focused on giving Windows users more control over their PC experience.'

The Windows blogger said she was excited to share the new update, which came after reading "over 7,621 direct verbatims" over the last few months.

Change is coming to Windows' auto-update feature, a plague that has forced itself on users for more than a quarter of a century.

The updates started as optional when they were available to users of Windows '98. However, PC users were robbed of that freedom when updates became automatic with shipments of Windows 2000, which embedded the feature in its software.

All of that is about to scale back.

"Across this feedback there are two key themes that persistently pop out: disruption caused by untimely updates and not enough control over when updates happen," wrote Windows blogger Aria Hanson. "The changes we're rolling out today are focused on giving Windows users more control over their PC experience, while keeping devices secure by design and by default."

Users should be fairly happy with the rollout, and the changes were readily available at the time of this writing.

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The update consists of four main tweaks, starting with the ability to skip updates immediately during the "out of box experience."

This means that when setting up a new computer or buying a new version of Windows, users can avoid lengthy updates that drastically delay the time it takes to get up and running.

Next is the ability to pause updates for as long as needed. This comes in 35-day increments for some reason, but Microsoft says it can be done indefinitely.

"This means you can now re-pause for up to 35 days at a time, with no limits on how many times you can reset the pause end date," the company wrote.

Return tested this on a PC running Windows 11 and was able to pause updates for "5 Weeks," or 35 days.

More relief has also come in terms of shutting down or restarting Windows.

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KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

"Restarting or shutting down your PC should always be simple, predictable, and on your terms — even with updates waiting to be installed," Windows said; and everyone agrees.

Windows can now shut down or restart without updating. Previously, this was mandatory. So if a computer crashed or froze and needed to reboot, that update was happening whether the user liked it or not.

Lastly, Microsoft promised more insights on updates and increased transparency on what drivers do.

"Often, driver updates would have similar, if not identical, titles. To help provide you with more insights, we have added the device class to the driver title," the blog stated.



In the end, the company is promising fewer disruptions, but it will still push a "monthly quality update" to reduce "update experience to a single monthly restart."

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