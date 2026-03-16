Trump's hilarious response after intel reportedly tells him Iran's new supreme leader might be gay

The White House has reportedly obtained intelligence that Iran's new supreme leader could be gay, sparking a hilarious response from President Donald Trump.

Trump reportedly burst into laughter after being briefed that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay, according to the New York Post.

Notably, homosexual conduct is a capital offense in Iran.

Others found it amusing as well, including a senior intelligence official who "has not stopped laughing about it for days," the Post reported.

Mojtaba's late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a targeted airstrike conducted by the United States and Israel, reportedly had reservations about his son's suitability to lead Iran due to his potential homosexuality.

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Two intelligence sources told the Post that Mojtaba had a "long-term sexual relationship" with his childhood tutor, while another intelligence source said he had an affair "with a person who formerly worked for the Khamenei family."

Education in Iran is almost always strictly segregated by gender with very limited exceptions.

Although American intelligence agencies don't have photographic evidence to confirm Mojtaba's alleged homosexuality, one source said the intel was "derived from one of the most protected sources the government has."

"The fact that this was elevated to the highest of high levels shows you there's some confidence in this," another source told the Post.

The White House did not provide comment to Blaze News.

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Photo by Hamed JAFARNEJAD / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images

Notably, homosexual conduct is a capital offense in Iran, with some gay Iranians having been publicly executed.

"If there was ever a time where it was OK to out somebody, it would be when it's a leader of a repressive Islamic theocracy that hangs gay people by cranes," one source told the Post.

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