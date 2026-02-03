'Couldn't find her reservation': Trump hilariously roasts  Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren in private dinner

President Donald Trump delivered another hilarious one-liner during a private dinner, this time aimed at Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Trump has repeatedly trolled the Massachusetts Democrat, namely for claiming she had Native American ancestry, plaguing her political prospects in 2020. Warren even went so far as to list her Native American heritage in university records, but she was quickly mocked when she revealed her actual genetic profile.

'She "couldn't find her reservation.'''

Warren released her DNA results in an attempt to combat ridicule, only to reveal that her Native American ancestry went back roughly 6-10 generations, equating to about 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American.

The scandal quickly became the subject of mockery, with Warren later apologizing to the Cherokee Nation.

Years later, the controversy remains a hilarious memory for many Americans, including Trump, who has made several references to it since.

Most famously, Trump branded Warren with the nickname "Pocahontas" in reference to the negligible Native American ancestry she made a focal point of her academic and political career.

His trolling streak has only continued, with Trump referencing the classic nickname during a recent black-tie dinner. In addition to reviving the "Pocahontas" nickname, Trump joked about Warren's absence from the dinner.

Warren was set to attend the dinner alongside other lawmakers, but Trump noted that she "couldn't find her reservation."

