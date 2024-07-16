Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour over bandmate's 'don't miss Trump next time' comment after assassination attempt

Jack Black canceled the tour of his comic rock outfit Tenacious D over his bandmate Kyle Gass' "don't miss Trump next time" comment onstage just after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The actor and comedian posted the following on his Instagram page Tuesday morning:

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black wrote. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Even an Australian senator demanded the deportation of Tenacious D, according to Deadline.

During the band's concert in Sydney, Australia, video shows Black singing "Happy Birthday" to Gass onstage as a birthday cake is presented to him. Black then tells Gass to "make a wish."

With that, Black's bandmate waits a few seconds and says, "Don’t miss Trump next time," before blowing out the candles. Black replies, "Thank you!"

It sounds on one clip as though the audience's reaction was mostly laughter and applause. Yahoo News said one crowd member remarked, “You could hear a couple of ‘oohhs’ — like 'too soon' sort of vibes — but the vast majority was laughter." The outlet said numerous fans praised Gass’ comment while others criticized the "bad joke."

However, comments under the video noted previously — which was posted to X — seemed decidedly negative:

"Wow f*** those guys," one commenter stated.

"That's disgusting @jackblack you support assassination attempts?" another user asked.

"You know, I didn't care when Jack Black endorsed Biden. He can have that opinion. This is too far though. I hope he apologizes," another commenter wrote.

"They say Trump is bad, but these are the real evil people," another user opined.

Deadline added that Black's band had another week of concerts in Australia and were scheduled to venture to New Zealand. Tenacious D also was to embark on a U.S. tour in October, the outlet added.

More from Deadline:

Black is vocal in his support of the Democrats. Back on June 7 at a mega-fundraiser in DTLA, a stars and stripes overalls-wearing Black gave a full-throated endorsement to the incumbent. ["]When the president wins in November — yeah! — I’m pretty sure I’m going to get a sweet shoutout in his victory speech for what I gave up to be here,” Black told the well-heeled crowd at the Peacock Theater. “Because when democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call. Mr. President, you’re welcome.”

This story has been updated.

