Jake Tapper scorched for book on Biden's health cover-up after repeatedly dismissing decline

CNN anchor Jake Tapper threw himself into the fire on Wednesday when he shared a post on X promoting his new book with national political correspondent Alex Thompson titled "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again."



Online commenters were quick to torch Tapper for his flip-flop on former President Joe Biden's rapid health decline.

'They're all sellouts.'

Mollie Hemingway, the editor in chief of the Federalist, held nothing back in her response to Tapper's post.

"The mother bleeping AUDACITY of you to do this after running 24-7 interference on behalf of him and mocking and attacking every single person who noticed Biden's decline. The MOTHER. BUH-LEEP-ING. AUDACITY. Have you no decency? Have you NO shame?" Hemingway wrote.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) stated, "Huh ... the pot calling the kettle black."

Some social media users posted a video of Tapper being pressed by Lara Trump in 2020 on Biden's health. During the exchange, Tapper outright rejected the claims and belittled Trump for even suggesting Biden's cognitive abilities were declining.

"I think that you were mocking his stutter," Tapper fired back at Trump in the clip. "I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody's cognitive decline."

Trump responded to Tapper's recent book announcement.

She told Fox News, "The audacity, truly, of some of these people. Not the least of which, of course, is Jake Tapper, who first insinuated in that clip ... that I was mocking Joe Biden's stutter."

"I expect nothing less from some of these folks in the legacy media because they're all sellouts," she stated.

Eric Trump stated that Tapper owes his wife, Lara Trump, “a formal apology.”

Many in the comments criticized Tapper for failing to follow through with his journalist duties when the concerns about Biden's health began, only truly pressing the issue after the entire Democratic Party turned its back on the then-president.

Tapper promoted his book during a Wednesday segment, calling it a "journalistic project." He claimed that he had been reporting on the former president's declining health for "years" and "literally asked him about it."

Tapper was likely referencing a 2022 interview with Biden in which he inquired about how the president balances his age with the demands of the presidency, Fox News Digital reported. In 2023, Tapper presented public polling results indicating that Americans were worried about Biden's "mental sharpness." He also questioned then-press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden's aging.